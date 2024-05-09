Art & Entertainment

Last rites Of Departed Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan To Be Held In Mumbai

The last rites of popular film director Sangeeth Sivan (65) who passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai, will be held at the Oshiwara Crematorium ground in Mumbai on Thursday.

Bollywood Hungama
Sangeeth Sivan Photo: Bollywood Hungama
info_icon

Talking to IANS, his youngest brother Sanjeev Sivan -- also a filmmaker, said the body has been kept at Sangeeth’s home in Andheri and the last rites would begin at 4 p.m. at the Oshiwara Crematorium Mumbai.

Sangeeth Sivan - X
Even though Sangeeth hails from Thiruvananthapuram, the family decided to have the last rites at Mumbai which was Sangeeth’s home for the past few decades.

Sangeeth was the elder brother of ace cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan and their father Sivan was the National Award-winning film personality who passed away a few years back.

Sangeeth began his film career as an assistant to his father before turning professional as the writer and executive producer of the Hindi film ‘Raakh’ (1989).

His second film after becoming a full-time director was ‘Yoddha’ (1992), one of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema.

He directed a few more films in Malayalam before shifting to Mumbai, where directed seven Hindi films and a few web series, including 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', among others.

