'Vyooham', 'Apna Sapna Money Money' Director Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away At 61

Director Sangeeth Sivan passed away on Wednesday. He was 61.

X
Sangeeth Sivan Photo: X
info_icon

Renowned Malayalam and Hindi filmmaker-screenwriter Sangeeth Sivan is no more. The director breathed his last on Wednesday while he was receiving medical care at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Sangeeth Sivan hailed from a filmmaking family. He was the eldest son of filmmaker Sivan, and he was also related to Santosh Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan, who were his brothers. Every member of his family has left significant imprints in cinema. His journey began under the guidance of director Basu Bhattacharya who roped him as the executive producer for ‘Raakh’, which marked his directorial debut. After this movie, he delivered critically acclaimed Malayalam classics such as ‘Vyooham’, ‘Gandharvam’ and ‘Nirnayam.’

The news of his death has sent shockwaves among his fans. Fans took to social media to express their sadness. Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his X and wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer, all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance... can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft-spoken, gentle, and a wonderful human being. Am heartbroken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, and brothers. I will miss you Da!!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory.”

One fan wrote, “Director Sangeeth Sivan who gave us movies like ‘Yoddha’, ‘Nirnayam’ and ‘Gandharvam’ is no more. He used to interact with the OG Malayalee Twitter circa 2011. Thank you for the movies and conversations here, good sir.” A second fan said, “Shocked and saddened to hear of renowned filmmaker and DOP #SangeethSivan’s sudden demise. Thank you for the movies and entertainment you gave us. May your kind soul rest in everlasting peace. Om Shanti. Go well, sir!” A third fan mentioned, “RIP Sangeeth Sivan sir.”

Sivan has directed Bollywood films like ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’, ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’, and ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’ to name a few.

The director was 61. May his soul rest in peace.  

