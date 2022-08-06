Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Simran Rishi Bagga, Sangeeth Sivan Congratulate Athletes For Doing India Proud At Commonwealth Games

Actress Simran and director Sangeeth Sivan were among the celebrities from the film industry who joined scores of fans from across the country in congratulating Indian athletes, including wrestler Sakshi Malik, who have been putting up a stellar show at the ongoing CommonWealth Games.

Actress Simran and director Sangeeth Sivan were among the celebrities from the film industry who joined scores of fans from across the country in congratulating Indian athletes, including wrestler Sakshi Malik, who have been putting up a stellar show at the ongoing CommonWealth Games.

Sakshi Malik won the gold in the women's 62kg category at the CWG. She made a strong comeback from being down 0-4 to score a win over Under-23 world champion Ana Godinez of Canada. Interestingly, this is the first gold medal for Sakshi in the CWG. Until now, she had won a silver in 2014 and a bronze in 2018 at the CWG.

Congratulating Sakshi, Sangeeth Sivan confessed: "Had goosebumps and moist eyes when our National Anthem was played at the medals ceremony, especially so when Sakshi Malik was at the podium finish. Thank you Indian contingent for giving us many such emotional highs this time around #CWG2022."

Actress Simran took to Instagram to say: "Triple treat! Three Gold Medals for India last night at the #CommonWealthGames!! #CWG2022 #Wrestling #SakshiMalik #DeepakPunia #BajrangPunia"

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment Simran Rishi Bagga Sangeeth Sivan 2022 Commonwealth Games Indian Athletes Sakshi Malik Ana Godinez 2022 CWG Instagram
