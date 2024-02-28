'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Abhishek Malik And His Wife Suhani Chaudhary Head For Divorce After Two Years Of Marriage

'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Abhishek Malik and his wife Suhani Chaudhary, have decided to part ways. They are getting divorced after two years of marriage. They tried to work on their marriage but unfortunately, it didn't work. The reason for their divorce is an incompatibility issue and have decided to call it quits amicably. Abhishek and Suhani have also removed their pics together from their respective social media handles.
Abhishek has confirmed his divorce and said that incompatibility is the reason and he is not being able to give 'enough time' to Suhani. The actor also mentioned that they never lived separately during their marriage but have taken the decision to amicably split as he feels that there is no point in dragging their relationship.
Abhishek told Times Now, "Our understanding and mentality was also different. That connection was missing. So we both discussed about this and decided that we would be happier if we took a divorce. We amicably decided to part ways because no point in dragging our relationship. Why spoil someone's life?"
He added, "I had just been very busy with work and obviously she must have had expectations. She was new in Mumbai and she hardly had friends here. My friends became her friends. My friends from the industry actually loved her a lot. She used to go out with them more than me. Even they told me that I don't have enough time for her. This all triggered it."
The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor also said that they have filed the divorce papers and the legalities will be done soon.
Abhishek Malik tied the knot with fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary on October 18 , 2021 in Delhi. It was an intimate ceremony with their family and close ones in attendance.