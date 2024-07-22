Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who got married in 2005, announced their separation in 2021. Their decision took everyone by surprise. Even after their divorce, Kiran and Aamir have maintained a cordial bond and have supported each other in their works. In an interview, Kiran revealed that she is happy post her divorce from Aamir.
Kiran Rao, during an interview with Faye D’Souza said, “It’s been a very happy divorce'' and added that she feels relationships need to be redefined from time to time because we change as human beings as we grow. ''We need different things and this (divorce) is what I felt would make me happy and has made me very happy, honestly,'' she added.
Kiran also said that before Aamir, she was single for a very long time and she really enjoyed her independence. ''I was lonely, but now I have Azad (her son), so I tend not to be lonely,'' she said.
She continued, ''I think loneliness is the only thing that most people are a bit worried about when they get divorced or lose a partner. I haven’t felt lonely at all. In fact, I am supported by both families, his family and mine. So, actually, it has been only good stuff. It’s been a very happy divorce''.
However, the 'Laapataa Ladies' director admitted that ending their 15-year-long marriage wasn’t easy for both of them. She also revealed that Aamir “took a while to get there emotionally and mentally." Kiran also said that she knew that she would survive the divorce because she wanted “independent and individual'' time fo herself and her life.
Kiran also said there’s a lot of love, respect, shared history, shared laughs, shared ideology, and there are lots of things that she and Aamir look for in each other and she didn’t want to lose that. They don’t need the paper to define their relationship as they know what they mean to each other. ''This is a partnership which will stand the test of time despite the divorce," she said.