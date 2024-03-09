Karan Johar Will Host Miss World 2024 Grand Finale Tonight: When And Where To Watch The Pageant

On March 9, a new Miss World will be crowned and the ceremony will be watched by millions across the world. The grand finale of Miss World 2024 pageant is all set to take place in Mumbai on Saturday, March 9. And after 1996, India is finally hosting the Miss World pageant for the second time now. It is hence, making its return to India after a gap of 28 years.
Here is all you need to know about the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant:
The Miss World ceremony will be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Karolina Bielawska of Poland, the reigning Miss World, will crown her successor at the grand finale of the pageant, which will begin at 7:30 pm local time (IST) or 2 pm (GMT). It would also be live-streamed on SonyLiv and the Miss World website – www.missworld.com.
India, which is also hosting the pageant, will be represented by Sini Shetty. The 22-year-old emerged as the winner of the Miss India World 2022 and is also a finance graduate.
Who is hosting the event?
Karan Johar and Miss World 2013 Megan Young of the Philippines will be co-hosting the event tonight. The filmmaker had also served on the jury of the pageant in 2006. The audience would get to see performances by Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Toni-Ann Singh at the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant.
The panel of 12 judges, which has been constituted for this year’s Miss World pageant, has high profile names from the Indian entertainment industry. The list includes film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, actress and social worker Amruta Fadnavis, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley CBE, actress Kriti Sanon, actress Pooja Hegde, and three former Miss Worlds.