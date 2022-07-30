Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Karan Johar: No One Can Afford A Movie Like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Today

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 3:02 pm

Filmmaker Karan Johar feels that a film like "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" cannot be made today. He even mentioned the reason why such a mega multi-starrer film cannot be made now.

The filmmaker talked about the 2001 blockbuster, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Jaya Bachchan, during a live show on Roposo, India's creator-led live entertainment commerce platform.

During the "My Movie Life" live show, Karan spoke about several actors, movies and even his past hits, however it was one revelation that left everyone speechless.

While speaking about "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", he mentioned how the Indian film industry has changed and how having a star cast with names like Shah, Kajol, Kareena, Hrithik, Jaya and Amitabh is not possible anymore.

He said: "No one can afford a movie like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' today. Getting one actor in a frame is so expensive, imagine six of them. It is a pity because it will be such a big treat to the viewers to see so many actors in one frame. I hope, wish and pray that it happens."

He added: "Economically it is tough, but we should get the phenomena of multi-starrers back as the audience will get more for the price of one."

[With Inputs From IANS]

