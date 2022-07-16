Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Kartik Aaryan, Pats His Cheeks; 'True Rockstar', Say Fans

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan were recently seen affectionately interacting at an event, videos of which went viral with their fans.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan
Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 9:54 am

Fans of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan went berserk as the two recently hugged and interacted with each other at an event.

In a video posted by paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, the two actors can be seen dressed in all white, standing next to a bike. They leaned forward to hug each other after which Khan affectionately patted Aaryan's cheeks, and the former smiled.


Ever since, the fan armies of both the actors have erupted on the Internet praising the two. One wrote, "The mentor, the inspiration to many stars. The way he greets Kartik is simply awwwdorable." Another fan called them 'self-made stars and legends.' One commented, "Awww look at the way he touches Kartik's cheek is filled with so much warmth and humbleness. He is a true rockstar."

Earlier, a few media reports had suggested that Aaryan had moved out of the Khan-owned Red Chillies Productions film titled 'Freddy', which was supposed to be directed by Ajay Bahl.

Following such reports, the fans of both the actors were divided. But, the recent occasion brought the two groups together with many of them addressing the stars as the 'King and Prince of Bollywood'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Shah Rukh Khan, Son AbRam Greet Fans Outside Mannat On Eid

Kartik Aaryan Feels Overwhelmed With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Response From OTT

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Kartik Aaryan Rockstar Fans Fans Recations Event Shah Rukh Khan Kartik Aaryan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

Russian Cruise Missiles Rain Down On Southern Ukrainian City

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back