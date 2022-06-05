'Vikram Vedha: Writer-Director Gayathri Reveals Why Hrithik Roshan Was Cast For The Hindi Remake

Gayathri, the writer and one of the directors of the Tamil version of 'Vikram Vedha,' recently revealed why superstar Hrithik Roshan was chosen for the Hindi remake of the movie.

Gayathri claimed in an interview recently that Roshan was the first actor to contact them after the film's release in 2017 to congratulate and appreciate it. According to her, the superstar understands 'Vikram Vedha's depth and spirit. Gayathri described him as a superb performer and said that working with him so far has been incredible.

The director went on to say that Roshan is always looking at the big picture and working to make the film better, every step of the way. Even though they don't agree on everything, she claims there is no ego involved. Even when the actor requires clarifications, it is never about him; it's all about the film's plot, she said as per the report in The Times of India.

She called him 'extremely down to earth'.

In Abu Dhabi, the filmmakers built a fake Lucknow where they shot a part of the story. In addition to Roshan, the film will include another superstar Saif Ali Khan in the pivotal role.

'Vikram Vedha', a neo-noir action-thriller film, is set to release on September 30.