Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma died on May 10 after suffering from a heart attack. Many celebrities from film and music industry paid their tributes to the late maestro on May 11. It included legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi who were also seen at the funeral.

According to Hindustan Times, Sharma’s body was kept at his home in Pali Hill on May 10 and was shifted to Abhijit Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu on May 11. It was kept for ‘public Darshan’ there till 1 pm. His last rites were conducted at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. Sharma had given music with Hariprasad Chaurasia to Amitabh and Jaya’s movie ‘Silsila’.

The legend had been active till the end and was supposed to perform in Bhopal next week. He was also suffering from renal ailments. A family source said, "He had a severe heart attack in the morning... He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still active.”

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Sharma was born in 1938 in Jammu and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on santoor. Upon learning about his death, Bachchan wrote on his blog, "There is the passing away of the Maestro , ShivKumar Sharma, who played the santoor, a special instrument, from the valleys of Kashmir .. who designed so many film musics for me and many others .. continued success after success , numbs you from the pain of pain .. as also the reverse. Shivkumar ji, who played the ‘santoor’ in its brilliance .. who put his heart and soul into whatever he took up .. humble despite his incredible presence .. and the talent of a genius.”

He further added, “A sad ending to the master of the string instrument .. he and Hari Prasad Chaurasia ji, the renowned flutist were a dua for film music .. they came as strong as they could .. played recorded and left.”