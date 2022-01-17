Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Kanye West Was Denied Entry To Kim Kardashian's Home By Security While Pete Davidson Was There

Kanye West said that he was refused entry to Kim Kardashian's home to visit his daughter North because her 'new boyfriend,' Pete Davidson, was present.

Kanye West Was Denied Entry To Kim Kardashian's Home By Security While Pete Davidson Was There
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West - Kim Kardashian Instagram

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 5:43 pm

Chaos and controversy are never far away when it comes to the renowned Kardashians. Kim Kardashian's rough marriage with estranged husband Kanye West has made headlines in recent weeks. Every element has been made public, from Kanye West's attempt to reconcile with Kim Kardashian to her love life with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In a recent turn of events, Kanye West appears to be spreading rumours about his relationship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper recently chatted with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked about  Kardashian's new romance and other issues, according to Entertainment Tonight. West allegedly spoke about an incident in which he was stopped by security while attempting to enter  Kardashian's residence.

The rapper recounted an occasion in which he was meant to drive his children to school but was stopped at the gate by security at Kardashian's residence. North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm West are West and Kardashian's four children. Earlier this week, in a similar instance, West did not reveal Pete Davidson's name, instead referring to him as Kardashian's "new boyfriend."

West also described the time North begged him to come inside and show him something, but security stopped him again.

West explained the incident in detail, saying, “My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter, and that had not been defined. And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to."

West claims he and Kardashian never discussed access limitations to their once shared house, but he was informed he couldn't get inside.

West reportedly discussed asking his cousins to speak with Kardashian about the embarrassing security issue, as well as North's TikTok live episode, saying that “my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission."

Kardashian and Davidson have been dating since they met on the set of Saturday Night Live on October 9, 2009. West was in the audience to show his support for the SKIMS founder, who filed for divorce in February 2021. The rapper is now dating Julia Fox.

Art & Entertainment Kanye West Kim Kardashian Marriage Divorce, Separation, Talaq Musician
