Kajol Kicks-Off Her Pre-Birthday Celebrations With 'TeamK'

Actor Kajol, who will turn 48 on August 5, has shared pictures of her pre-birthday celebrations with her team. She took to her Intagram to share pictures and one could certainly say after looking at those that she had a a good time with her team. The decor was lit with colourful balloons and ‘happy k birthday’ with a red big heart made up of a heartfelt message and collage of hers. She wore a red top with black pants with a pink stain birthday sash around her.

“Pre birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal… thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me … u guys ROOOOOOCK!” One of her fans wrote, “Happy Birthday to my most favourite star. Love, Light and Happiness your way ma’am. Keep Shining.” Another fan commented, “ Gorgeous," she captioned her photo.

Apart from turning an year old, Kajol has also completed 30 years in the film industry recently and to mark the special occasion, her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, congratulated her by sharing a sweet note on social media.

She shared a video that featured pictures from some of the most popular movies of her career, including her 1992 debut film 'Bekhudi', 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge', 'Gupt', 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Fanaa', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Helicopter Eela', and 'Tanhaji'.

Kajol also said that she hopes to have another 30 years in the industry, and her husband Ajay Devgn agreed that she is just getting started.

She was last seen on the screen in the 2021 Netflix film 'Tribhanga' and will be next be seen in 'Salaam Venky', a film by Revathi. It is rumoured that she also has a cameo appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.