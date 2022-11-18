Kajol Joins Husband Ajay Devgn For ‘Drishyam 2’ Screening, Shriya Saran Looks Radiant In Red

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2’ is out in theatres this Friday. However, there was a special screening of the film that took place in Mumbai on Thursday, and the lead actors watched the film with their spouses. Ajay Devgn arrived with Kajol, Ishita Dutta was joined by actor and husband Vatsal Sheth and Shriya Saran was accompanied by husband Andrei Koscheev.

Ajay and Kajol were twinning in black and posed for the cameras together. Ajay looked dapper in black tee and trousers paired with a matching jacket, Kajol, on the other hand, was in a black saree. Shriya came in a red saree and was seen giving a kiss to her husband on the red carpet. Ishita was seen wearing a shimmery green saree for the occasion while Vatsal joined her in a black suit.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 sees the entry of Akshaye Khanna as Inspector General Tarun Ahlawat who will investigate the murder case once again. Ajay's character Vijay in the 2015 film Drishyam made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Shriya plays his wife while Ishita plays his daughter in the sequel once again.

Drishyam was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Meanwhile, Kajol is also gearing up for her upcoming film Salaam Venky, in which she plays the central role of a strong mother whose son suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Vishal Jethwa of Mardaani 2 fame plays her son in the film. The film is directed by Revathi and will release in theatres on December 9.