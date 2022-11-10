Kajol Shares New Poster Of Revathy’s 'Salaam Venky', Film’s Trailer To Be Out On November 14

Renowned actresses Revathy and Kajol are all set to collaborate and light up the screens with their upcoming film 'Salaam Venky'. Directed by Revathy, 'Salaam Venky', which was earlier titled as 'The Last Hurrah', will depict an incredible true story of a mother's strength when faced with life's challenges.

Now adding to the excitement, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a new look from the film. The actress also announced that the trailer of ‘Salaam Venky’ will be out on November 14, 2022. In the poster, Kajol is seen decked up in red saree, pushing a man on a wheelchair with bags full of vegetables. Both of them have big smiles on their faces.

Kajol captioned it as, "Ek Badi Zindagi ka Bada (A long life's big) Celebration is about to begin! #SALAAMVENKY Trailer out on November 14th! Catch the incredible journey of Sujata and Venkatesh only in cinemas on 9th December!"

Reacting to the poster, her actor-husband Ajay Devgn commented, "Have heard super stuff on Salaam Venky. It's going to be emotionally-charged and entertaining. Congratulations @kajol @revathyasha @vishaljethwa06 @rahulbose7 @simplyrajeev @aahanakumra." Filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra too wrote, "Look forward to the trailer and the film."

Revathy has previously worked as a director for the National Award-winning ‘Mitr, My Friend’ and 2004 drama ‘Phir Milenge’. Now his upcoming 'Salaam Venky' is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

The much-awaited film is set to release in cinemas on December 9. It stars Revathy Asha Kelunni, Vishal N. Jethwa, Aahana S Kumra, Rahul Bose and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Kajol last featured in ‘Tribhanga’ in 2021 with Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.