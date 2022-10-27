Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Inside Pics: Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgan and Janhvi Kapoor party together at a Bollywood Diwali bash 

Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan were spotted at a party together, and they were joined in by other star kids.

Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgan and Janhvi Kapoor party together
Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgan and Janhvi Kapoor party together Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 8:36 pm

Several celebs host Diwali parties in Bollywood and they make sure that their festivities are star-studded. From Ayushmann Khurrana to Bhumi Pednekar to Shilpa Shetty, a lot of actors turned hosts this year for Diwali. Joining the list was none other than film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, who hosted a Diwali bash on October 24. 

And guess what? The star-studded party was full of star kids. Orhan Awatramani shared photos from the party and one of them featured Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son, and Nysa Devgn, daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, partying together. 

They were joined in by other star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Tripti Dimri and Alia Bhatt’s best friend-actress Anushka Ranjan were also clicked along with Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar. 

Star kids at a Diwali bash
Star kids at a Diwali bash Instagram

Also spotted at the Diwali bash were Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood celebs at a Diwali bash
Bollywood celebs at a Diwali bash Instagram

Interestingly, it is after a long time that Aryan Khan has started making public appearances, almost a year after he was embroiled in the drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

For the unversed, Amritpal Singh Bindra recently produced the OTT film ‘Maja Ma’ starring Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao in lead roles. 

Art & Entertainment Aryan Khan Nysa Devgan Janhvi Kapoor Bollywood Diwali Bash
