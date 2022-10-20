Kajal Aggarwal Pens An Emotional Note As Her Son Turns 6-Months Old: 'From A Scared Young Woman...'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal penned a long note as her son Neil turned six months old on Wednesday. She posted a picture of the little one from a photoshoot and talked about how far she has come as a new mom.

The picture features Neil, hiding his face with his hands. In the caption, Kajal wrote, “I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along. Of course, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging.”

She continued her post by writing, “You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back - it seemed to happen overnight you’ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you’ve started tasting foods. Your dad and I joke that you’ll be going off to college next week because time is advancing so quickly. You’ve left the helpless newborn you were such a short time ago, behind already!”

The actor said that she is often overwhelmed about being the mother of the 6-months old. She called it the most challenging yet rewarding job ever. “Happy half way to 1, my love, my baby Neil,” she signed off. Soon after she shared the post, celebs like Neha Dhupia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Raashii Khanna and Hansika Motwani dropped heart emojis in their comments.

Kajal got married to Gautam in 2020. The couple announced the news of Kajal’s pregnancy in January 2022. After embracing motherhood, Kajal has been working on her comeback film, Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. Besides Indian 2, Kajal will also be seen in three Tamil films-- Karungaapiyam, Ghosty, and Uma.