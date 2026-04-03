NCT’s Mark Lee Exits After A Decade As SM Confirms Departure From All Units

Summary of this article
Mark Lee exits NCT after a decade-long run with SM Entertainment.
Emotional fan reactions follow the announcement of departure from all units.
NCT 127 and NCT DREAM to continue with revised member lineups.
Mark Lee’s exit from NCT has been officially confirmed, bringing an end to his decade-long association with the K-pop group and SM Entertainment. The development marks a major shift for both the artist and the group, with his departure from NCT 127 and NCT DREAM now finalised.
According to reports by Gulf News and statements released by SM Entertainment on April 3, the decision was reached after detailed discussions regarding his future. It was stated by the agency that both sides had mutually agreed to part ways after years of collaboration.
SM Entertainment confirms Mark Lee’s departure
In its official statement, it was said that Mark had “demonstrated outstanding abilities not only in group promotions but also as a solo artist,” while gratitude was expressed for the time spent together. It was further conveyed that support would continue to be extended to him as he begins a new phase in his career.
Mark, who debuted with NCT in 2016, had become one of the most recognisable faces in the group, actively contributing across multiple units including NCT 127, NCT DREAM and NCT U.
Mark Lee’s message and fan reactions
In a message shared with fans, it was expressed by Mark that gratitude remained at the forefront of his thoughts. It was stated that appreciation was felt for the love and support received over the years, while it was acknowledged that the decision had not been made lightly.
It was also admitted that uncertainty surrounded the next step, though it was suggested that the move was necessary for growth. A promise was made that the connection with fans would not be forgotten.
Following the announcement, strong reactions were seen across social media platforms. Emotional responses were shared by fans, with older concert clips resurfacing, including one where fellow member Jisung was seen visibly emotional, now being interpreted in a new context.
What lies ahead for NCT
It has been confirmed by SM Entertainment that NCT 127 will continue as a seven-member group, while NCT DREAM will move forward with six members. The group’s structure will remain intact despite the absence of one of its most prominent members.
Mark Lee’s final day with the group has been set for April 8.