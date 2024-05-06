K Drama

IU Donates 100 Million Won On Children's Day, Fans Hail Her The Generous Donation

As Korea celebrated Children's Day, singer IU donated 100 million won to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation. The amount equals over Rs 61 lakhs approximately.

IU Photo: X
Popular Korean pop artist, IU, is loved by her fans not just for her music but also for her philanthropy. As Korea celebrated Children’s Day on May 5, IU turned heads with her generous donation. A latest report has revealed that she donated 100 million won (over Rs 61 lakhs approximately) on Children’s Day to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation.

The donation was made by the singer under the name ‘IUAENA’ which represents a collaboration of the singer with her fan club. IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, shared the news with her fans. They said, “IUAENA continues to send springtime blessings, wishing all children grow up healthy and loved.” They shared this news on May 5 on their social media handles.

This act of generosity isn't new for IU, who often channels her philanthropic efforts through 'IUAENA.' Last year, in March, she marked her 15th debut anniversary by donating 300 million won to help medically and socially vulnerable groups. Her total charitable contributions have now exceeded 50 billion won.

In addition to her philanthropy, the singer is currently embarking on her world tour - 'HEREH.' She will be performing on May 25th and 26th at the Asia World Arena in Hong Kong. She is currently on a world tour spanning 18 countries, including popular venues such as Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and Jakarta. The tour started with a powerful performance in Seoul on March 2nd.

Born Lee Ji-eun, she has risen to be a notable figure in Korea. She stepped into entertainment in 2007 when she joined LOEN Entertainment (now Kakao Entertainment) as a trainee. At the young age of fifteen, she made her debut as a singer with her inaugural EP – ‘Lost and Found’ (2008).

