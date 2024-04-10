IU's Agency Issues Apology For Illicit Ticket Trading Controversy - Check Out The Full Statement Inside

Over the past few days, there has been significant controversy surrounding popular K-Pop idol IU, sparked by a startling revelation regarding the illegal trading and suspected fraudulent transactions of tickets for her 2024 IU H.E.R. WORLD TOUR concert in Seoul.
This revelation has triggered a substantial backlash directed at both the artist and her agency, EDAM Entertainment. Additionally, fans have expressed distress and criticism over how the agency is tackling these ticketing issues.
One particular incident involved a fan who allegedly participated in proxy ticketing, which basically means buying tickets on behalf of someone else due to personal circumstances. This practice garnered attention after a social media post surfaced, providing details of the incident and stating that the fan was not allowed entry to the concert and was permanently expelled from IU’s fan club for engaging in “illicit ticket trading.” Subsequently, many other individuals came forward with similar experiences, sparking ongoing controversy on several social media platforms.
Now, EDAM Entertainment has come forward with changes in their ticketing policies, to make it a better experience for the artist’s fans. It will also “compensate the fans who have suffered during the ticket reservation process.” While issuing an elaborate apology statement, the agency also stated the details of the new policies and promised that such instances would not be happening again.
Take a look at the translated statement here:
As for IU, she is a household name in South Korea, and an internationally well-known K-Pop soloist. Over the years, she has captivated audiences with her remarkable singing and acting prowess. Making a highly-awaited comeback in January 2024, she released the single ‘Love Wins All,’ which was also featured in her EP ‘The Winning,’ released on February 20. On the acting front, she is set to star in the upcoming drama ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines.’
Currently, she’s busy on her first world-wide tour, which kick-started on March 2 in Seoul and will have concerts held in Asia, North America and Europe.