KT&G Launches Major Crackdown On Counterfeit ESSE Cigarettes Across India

As part of the first phase of the drive, KT&G and S.S. Rana & Co. have already issued more than 130 legal notices to individuals and retailers engaged in the illegal ESSE cigarette trade in the Delhi-NCR region.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
KT&G Launches Major Crackdown On Counterfeit ESSE Cigarettes Across India
Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Korean tobacco major KT&G has initiated a strong legal campaign to combat the growing trade of counterfeit and illicit ESSE cigarettes in India.

  • As part of the first phase of the drive, KT&G and S.S. Rana & Co. have already issued more than 130 legal notices to individuals and retailers engaged in the illegal ESSE cigarette trade in the Delhi-NCR region.

  • KT&G urged consumers to buy ESSE products only through authorised and verified channels, cautioning that illicit products often lack mandatory health warnings and fail to meet safety standards.

South Korean tobacco major KT&G has initiated a strong legal campaign to combat the growing trade of counterfeit and illicit ESSE cigarettes in India. The company has partnered with S.S. Rana & Co. law firm to spearhead legal action against traders and distributors involved in the illegal sale of fake ESSE products.

As part of the first phase of the drive, KT&G and S.S. Rana & Co. have already issued more than 130 legal notices to individuals and retailers engaged in the illegal ESSE cigarette trade in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has also announced plans for a nationwide crackdown, targeting key states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Telangana starting this month.

Globally, illicit cigarettes account for 11.6 percent of total consumption, resulting in an estimated $40.5 billion in lost tax revenue. In India, the situation is particularly severe, illegal and smuggled cigarettes make up nearly 20 percent of the total market.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Hidden Toxins In E-Cigarette Fluids May Harm Lung Cells: Researchers

BY Archana Jyoti

KT&G has expressed deep concern over the unauthorised use of its ESSE brand and the increasing circulation of counterfeit products through illegal trade channels. The company warned that these fake cigarettes often fail to comply with national health and safety standards, posing significant risks to public health.

“Illicit and counterfeit cigarettes pose a serious threat to India’s economy, public health and consumer trust,” said Young-Hun Kim, Director of the IP Division at KT&G headquarters. “With illicit cigarette volumes reaching 30.2 billion sticks in 2022, India is among the largest markets for illegal trade after China and Brazil, causing an estimated INR 13,331 crore loss in government revenue. KT&G is firmly committed to preventing misuse of the ESSE brand and ensuring that consumers have access only to safe and authorized products.”

Kim emphasised that any inquiries regarding genuine ESSE products in India should be directed to Kedara Trading LLP, KT&G’s sole authorised distributor in the country.

A spokesperson for Kedara Trading LLP added that the illicit trade in cigarettes continues to damage the Indian economy and public health.

As part of its enforcement drive, KT&G has warned that it will pursue strong civil and criminal proceedings against any manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler, or retailer involved in the illegal trade of ESSE products. The company also plans to collaborate closely with enforcement agencies to track smuggling networks, ensure compliance with the government’s new track-and-trace system under the Finance Act 2025, and raise consumer awareness about the dangers of purchasing from unauthorized sources.

KT&G urged consumers to buy ESSE products only through authorised and verified channels, cautioning that illicit products often lack mandatory health warnings and fail to meet safety standards. These counterfeit cigarettes, often sold at lower prices, mislead consumers and may pose serious health risks.

“Illicit products are not produced to the required health department guidelines and may endanger consumers,” the company warned. “They not only evade mandatory pictorial health warnings but also mislead consumers into believing they are safer.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site