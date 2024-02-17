Art & Entertainment

Singer IU's Habit: Sitting At Dining Table For 6-7 Hours A Day On Her Days Off

Singer IU has talked about how she spends her off day and it is every bit hilarious.

February 17, 2024

Singer IU Photo: Instagram
IU appeared as the guest of the week on the YouTube talk show, 'Just an Excuse'! with MC Yoo Jae Suk and co-host Yang Se Chan.

The singer said: "On my days off, I just sit at my dining table."

Yang Se Chan then asked: "But you're not sitting there the whole day, right?"

To which, IU replied, "I sit there all day, for 6-7 hours."

IU says it’s good to sit in one spot for long periods of time, reports allkpop.com.

"I didn't realise that other people don't do that so often. But for almost a year now, I've been filming a new drama. And on that set, people kept telling me I was strange. Usually, in between cuts, people will come back and forth from the set to their waiting rooms, the restroom.

The singer added: “But I stay in the same place while all of the preparations are going on for the next scene, until everyone else comes back to the spot for the next cut. I had no idea that it was uncommon behaviour. But for me, I prefer it."

Listening to IU's habit, MC Yoo Jae Suk said: "I always imagined that you sat at home with your guitar, just strumming random tunes even on your days off."

To which, IU said: "I'm not really like that, unless I really have to write new songs for an album."

