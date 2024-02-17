Singer IU's Habit: Sitting At Dining Table For 6-7 Hours A Day On Her Days Off

The singer added: “But I stay in the same place while all of the preparations are going on for the next scene, until everyone else comes back to the spot for the next cut. I had no idea that it was uncommon behaviour. But for me, I prefer it."

Listening to IU's habit, MC Yoo Jae Suk said: "I always imagined that you sat at home with your guitar, just strumming random tunes even on your days off."

To which, IU said: "I'm not really like that, unless I really have to write new songs for an album."