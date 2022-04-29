Actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. In 2018, the late actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and was treated for nearly two years. Friday marked Irrfan Khan's second death anniversary. With a statement on social media, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan remembered him and reflected on the years he spent with his father.

Babil Khan penned a long comment on Instagram about how he wasn't ready to move on after sharing a photo of Irrfan Khan. He wrote, “Dear baba, I’m trying to remember that perfume you wore, when we travelled north to watch lights dance in Norway. I remember exactly, the feeling of your smell, but I can’t remember the materialism of it. I remember the sensation on my7 fingertips when you spread my palms to tell my fortunes but it frightens me to forget your playful pinch on my nostrils."

He further wrote, "I have begged, and I have cried to the heavens, to let not my body forget yet; for my soul is not ready to forfeit. I am not ready to move on, and I am alright with the idea that possibly I will never be, we were never governed by logic."

He added, "You and I, singular and cosmic. Everything is, and yet it is not; You’re a perfect teardrop in my asylum. I was mindful and yet I forgot, my intonations of violence. You still breathe, in my thoughts; and our institutions of madness. I miss that, what I fought; your explorations of silence. A creation of yours, Babil.”

In 1995, Irrfan Khan married Sutapa Sikdar, whom he met at the National School of Drama. Babil and Ayan are the couple's two sons. Irrfan Khan is most known for his work in Hindi cinema, although he has also appeared in Oscar-winning films such as 'Life of Pi,' 'The Amazing Spider-Man,' and 'Inferno.'

With 'Qala,' Babil Khan is ready to make his Bollywood debut. The film, which also stars Tripti Dimri, is produced by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz and has yet to see the light of day. In addition, he will appear in the online series 'Railway Men.'