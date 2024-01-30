While it’s easy for audiences to sit in cinema halls and enjoy a superhero movie, the behind-the-scenes filming and shooting is tough, as per Hrithik Roshan. The actor, riding high on the success of his latest film ‘Fighter,’ discussed the buzz surrounding his most-awaited fourth installment of the ‘Krrish’ franchise.
Hrithik Roshan Shares Updates On ‘Krrish 4’, States It Will ‘Happen Real Soon’
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan asks fans to wait a bit longer for 'Krrish 4' to release.
During a conversation with Pinkvilla, he mentioned that the film is a “difficult” project, and fans will need to have more patience as it will take a bit longer for the release.
He said, “It's too early to speak about ‘Krrish 4,’” adding, “The work is on. It is something that is obviously a difficult film, and you got to see the business side of it, the economics of it, and then, of course, the depth and the script.”
Indicating that things are “slowly falling into place,” he further said, “I am smiling, I am happy, but a long way to go still.”
In January 2023, the ‘War’ actor disclosed that progress on 'Krrish 4' was hindered by “one little technicality.” Also due to the pandemic, the production was slowed down. But now, expressing optimism about resolving this issue, he remarked, “‘Krrish 4’ is definitely in the pipeline,” adding that “it will happen real soon.”
The first film of the franchise, ‘Koi... Mil Gaya,’ premiered in 2003, followed by ‘Krrish’ in 2006 and ‘Krrish 3’ in 2013. ‘Krrish 4’ was announced in 2018, and as per the film's director, Karan Malhotra, it was initially slated for a Christmas 2020 theatrical release, but faced multiple delays.
Nonetheless, while fans await more development on their favourite superhero film franchise, they can watch Roshan's latest release ‘Fighter’ in theatres, which has surpassed Rs 100 crore at the box office already.