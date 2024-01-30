Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the success of his latest movie, ‘Fighter,’ which is Indian film industry’s first aerial actioner film and co-stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in main roles. The film has been doing well at the box office, as well.
Hrithik Roshan Talks ‘War 2’, Promises To Show His Character ‘In A Different Light’
After the release of 'Fighter,' actor Hrithik Roshan is already ready to welcome his next film, 'War 2' with Jr NTR.
Now, in his first interview post the release of ‘Fighter,’ he sat down to have a conversation with Pinkvilla, wherein he opened up about the success of the film and also shared insights into his character Kabir from ‘War 2,’ assuring that his role would be more entertaining.
He said, “Kabir has definitely left a mark. And getting into Kabir’s boots is going to be fun because this time, my challenge is to show Kabir in a different light. A different aspect of him which is going to be interesting.”
‘War 2’ is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, joining the ranks of previous films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012), ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), ‘War’ (2019), ‘Pathaan’ (2022), and ‘Tiger 3’ (2023). This movie will continue the narrative from the recently-released ‘Tiger 3,’ eventually building up to the highly-anticipated face-off between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger v/s Pathaan.
Alongside Roshan, ‘War’ starred Tiger Shroff. The film went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2019 in India, garnering a blockbuster status at the box office.
Anticipation is running extremely high for the 2025 release of ‘War 2,’ and it is evident that the film aims to surpass the box office success of its predecessor, considering the hype and excitement around it. In the upcoming film, Jr NTR will be taking on the role of an antagonist. As per a December report by Pinkvilla, production for the Ayan Mukherji-directorial is scheduled to commence sometime in February 2024.
However, till the time ‘War 2’ comes to the big screens, you can watch ‘Fighter’ in theaters near you.