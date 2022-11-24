How Shraddha Kapoor's Association With Major Brands Is Proving To Be A Profitable Gamechanger

Whenever a celeb becomes the face of a brand, there is always a certain aspect of their personality that they try to search for in that brand. Being the brand ambassador means that the celeb’s face will be pasted all over the country on billboards and advertisements alongside that brand. Therefore, celebs are usually quite conscious about what they endorse or give their name to. The younger breed of B-Town actors and actresses are extra careful considering that they all are well aware of the negative impacts that a wrong brand association can get them. One such actress is Shraddha Kapoor, who has very carefully picked and chosen brands that she gives her name to.

The fact that Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a crazy fan base across the world got well justified when her Instagram followers crossed the milestone of 76 Million recently. As the actress is a global icon with her fans always looking forward to her, it has certainly proved to be a profitable game for big brands like Power Gummies, Naturedge Beverages, Shunya, and The Good Glamm Group who experienced an exponential boost in their sales ever since the star joined them as a brand ambassador.

Shraddha Kapoor's crazy fan following is well-witnessed all across the world with her fans always finding one or the other way to express their love for her. She indeed drives a huge chunk of followers who look forward to her as an icon and they all try to follow her way of living. This went on to get more justified when her association with India’s biggest gummy brand Power Gummies resulted in an unprecedented increase in their sales. The association of Shraddha Kapoor and Power Gummies was announced in 2021 and since then the brand has managed to attract maximum awareness among the people for their brand.

While sharing their experiences with Shraddha Kapoor, Divij Bajaj, Founder and CEO of Power Gummies - Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt Ltd, says, "Power Gummies has seen the brand mass awareness score, loyalty score and revenue growth in folds, as we announced the strategic partnership with the charismatic and millennial icon Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador and face for Gorgeous Hair & Nails Vitamin Gummies. The brand aimed to bring out how these gummies are scientifically backed and clinically proven, fitting into everyone's busy effortlessly without any fear and complexities of existing pill solutions. She perfectly resonates with our brand philosophy, existence and principles for brand communication as well - customer trust, proper awareness and utmost commitment."

This has certainly helped Power Gummies to a great extent to place a correct positioning of their brand and target their niche customer base. Talking about the same, he adds, "Our marketing objective was to reach the masses and educate the customer, sustaining and increasing Power Gummies' visibility as a modern-day gummy supplement. Build awareness around the product categories highlighting Power Gummies as India's leading Supplement Brand and make a customer perspective and preference shift. We were influencing our target audience to make a healthy shift toward Gummy based supplements instead of having boring or bland pills."

"The major challenge was also to break the stigma amongst the people that nutraceutical has to be boring, bland or bitter. People used to perceive gummies as toffees or candies, even doubting how something could be tasty and nutritious simultaneously. This is exactly how we knew that we were making a difference slowly but progressively especially with Shraddha as the face of Gorgeous Hair & nail gummies," he adds further.

While taking a tour of the customer engagement from the day they joined hands with Shraddha Kapoor, he shares, "Even the initial brand live interviews with Shraddha showed us how viral the interview went, with several user-generated content pages reporting over the association, spreading word of mouth and boosting our sales like never before. We have successfully driven through the road with Shraddha with her first signature announcement on 16 April 2021 and a video on 19th June 2021 reaping 22,86,072 views and 3,867+ comments. As we say at Power Gummies, healthcare can never be boring. Her charisma always is the deal breaker in 2022 as well. Shraddha's recent video in August 2022 of a 2D whimsical act with a comb was to bring some happy moments to life, pull the right emotional strings being creative and unique, and communicate - better nutrition, lesser the hair on the brush. Her charisma was the deal breaker, with 3,61,852 views,2161+ comments and 3,61,852 likes."

"In another recent video in June 2022, Shraddha even challenged her followers and our potential TG to educate them about the scientifically proven facts that Gorgeous hair & nail vitamins reduce hair fall by 35%, improve hair growth by 22% and reduce hair damage by 51%. She called for an open challenge to go and check the facts on our website. We received massive traction from increased website traffic to 10,58,335 views, 2189 comments, and 3,04,360 likes," he adds.

While the actress has an association with other brands as well, one of them being, Naturedge Beverages, Shunya, whose Founder and CEO Siddhesh Sharma also expressed how Shraddha Kapoor's association helped their brand. He says, "Shraddha has been an integral part of Naturedge Beverages for over a year now, and the impact and reach she has delivered for our brands Shunya and ARMR has been immense. Today, as a pan-India recognizable face and with over 75 million followers on Instagram, she is within the most elite of influencers. Her belief in consuming better-for-you products and thoroughly living the brand philosophy of Shunya, cements that she continues to remain the best partner for Naturedge Beverages. Since the association began, we continue to see positive growth in all metrics of brand awareness, availability and consumer preferences, all of which she plays an important role in driving. Above all she’s a great person and really values her relationships, be it as a business partner or as a dear friend."

On the other hand, yet another brand, The Good Glamm Group also has an association with Shraddha Kapoor, and their Founder and CEO Darpan Sanghvi also adds, "Shraddha has been an amazing partner, investor and brand ambassador. She has an innate understanding of Indian consumer needs and behaviour, which we have been able to leverage and build on as we develop our product portfolio and brand. In addition to the business success we have seen together, its a real joy to share a common vision of ‘being Good’ by creating Clean, Conscientious and Cruelty Free products.”

Definitely, Shraddha Kapoor has been a queen when it comes to brands, and it's a great simultaneous promotion for herself and a massive alternate income. On the work front, she was seen recently in a cameo in the ‘Thumkeshwari’ song from ‘Bhediya’. She will next be seen in ‘Stree 2’ and in an untitled next of Luv Ranjan’s with Ranbir Kapoor.