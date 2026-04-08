Wireless Festival Cancelled After Kanye West Barred From Entering UK

Ye had earlier issued an apology to the Jewish community in Hebrew for his antisemitic remarks. The statement was translated as, “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community … It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”