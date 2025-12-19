Tom Cruise Teams Up With Alejandro González Iñárritu For New Film Digger; First look, Release Date Out

Tom Cruise and Alejandro González Iñárritu have joined hands for a new film titled Digger.
It marks Cruise and Iñárritu's first collaboration.
Digger will hit the theatres in October next year.
After enthraling the audience with death-defying stunts in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025), Hollywood star Tom Cruise is back to comedy. His next film is with Oscar-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu (Birdman and The Revenant). Titled Digger, the upcoming project is described as “comedy of catastrophic proportions”. It will hit the screens in October next year.
The Warner Bros production marks Cruise and Iñárritu's first project together.
Tom Cruise's new film Digger
A brief teaser video of Digger, unveiled by the makers on Thursday, shows an unkempt man (Cruise) in a pair of cowboy boots holding a shovel, who is digging something. It then shifts to showing seagulls and the same man walking on the railings with the shovel in his hand.
Cruise, 63, plays the titular character Digger Rockwell in the film, but the plot has been kept under wraps.
Taking to social media handle, Cruise shared the poster of the movie and wrote, ''Introducing… DIGGER. A comedy of catastrophic proportions from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Only in theaters October 2026. (sic)."
Earlier, there were reports that the movie was about the most powerful international figure who tries to convince everyone he’s a saviour.
At Cannes, refuting the claims, González Iñárritu told Deadline, “No, the thing that I can tell you. This is a wild comedy of catastrophic proportions. It’s insane. He makes me laugh every day. The range that I discovered working with Tom is unprecedented for me as a director. I was so fu*king impressed and happy.”
Alongside Cruise, Digger also stars Sandra Huller, Jesse Plemons, John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sophie Wilde and Emma D'Arcy.
It is slated for theatrical release on October 2, 2026