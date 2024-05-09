‘The King’s Trust’ Global Gala 2024: Kate Moss, Eileen Gu, Kate Beckinsale Attend Charity Event - View Pics

Recently, ‘The King’s Trust’ held a star-studded event in New York City to commemorate its new name, an update to King Charles III’s long-running charity ‘The Prince’s Trust’, and the expansion of its activities in the United States.
Lionel Richie, a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and gala co-chair who has worked with the organisation for over three decades said King Charles was in good health and wanted to attend. King Charles resumed public responsibilities a few days back, after announcing in February that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment.
Here are a few glimpses from the King’s Trust Global Gala 2024:
1. Eileen Gu
Eileen Gu attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
2. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend attend The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
3. Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
4. Sam Smith
Sam Smith attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
5. Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
6. Kate Moss
Kate Moss attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
7. Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
8. Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
9. Lionel Richie & Lisa Parigi
Lionel Richie, left, and Lisa Parigi attend The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
10. Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
11. Paloma Elsesser
Paloma Elsesser attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
12. Dr. Dana Kraft & Robert Kraft
Dr. Dana Kraft, left, and Robert Kraft attend The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
13. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
14. Kate Moss & Charlotte Tilbury
Kate Moss, left, and Charlotte Tilbury attend The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
15. Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.
16. Lionel Richie & Edward Enninful
Lionel Richie, left, and Edward Enninful attend The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.