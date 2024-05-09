Hollywood

‘The King’s Trust’ Global Gala 2024: Kate Moss, Eileen Gu, Kate Beckinsale Attend Charity Event - View Pics

‘The King’s Trust’ held a star-studded event in New York City to commemorate its new name, an update to King Charles III’s long-running charity ‘The Prince’s Trust’, and the expansion of its activities in the United States.

Kate Moss, Eileen Gu, Kate Beckinsale Photo: Evan Agostini
Lionel Richie, a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and gala co-chair who has worked with the organisation for over three decades said King Charles was in good health and wanted to attend. King Charles resumed public responsibilities a few days back, after announcing in February that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment.

Here are a few glimpses from the King’s Trust Global Gala 2024:

1. Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu
Eileen Gu Photo: Evan Agostini
Eileen Gu attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

2. Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Photo: Evan Agostini
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend attend The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

3. Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale Photo: Evan Agostini
Kate Beckinsale attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

4. Sam Smith

Sam Smith
Sam Smith Photo: Evan Agostini
Sam Smith attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

5. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox Photo: Evan Agostini
Laverne Cox attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

6. Kate Moss

Kate Moss
Kate Moss Photo: Evan Agostini
Kate Moss attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

7. Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Photo: Evan Agostini
Irina Shayk attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

8. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor Photo: Evan Agostini
Teyana Taylor attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

9. Lionel Richie & Lisa Parigi

Lionel Richie And Lisa Parigi
Lionel Richie And Lisa Parigi Photo: Evan Agostini
Lionel Richie, left, and Lisa Parigi attend The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

10. Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls Photo: Evan Agostini
Joan Smalls attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

11. Paloma Elsesser

Paloma Elsesser
Paloma Elsesser Photo: Evan Agostini
Paloma Elsesser attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

12. Dr. Dana Kraft & Robert Kraft

Dr. Dana Kraft And Robert Kraft
Dr. Dana Kraft And Robert Kraft Photo: Evan Agostini
Dr. Dana Kraft, left, and Robert Kraft attend The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

13. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Photo: Evan Agostini
Emily Ratajkowski attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

14. Kate Moss & Charlotte Tilbury

Kate Moss And Charlotte Tilbury
Kate Moss And Charlotte Tilbury Photo: Evan Agostini
Kate Moss, left, and Charlotte Tilbury attend The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

15. Helena Christensen

Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen Photo: Evan Agostini
Helena Christensen attends The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

16. Lionel Richie & Edward Enninful

Lionel Richie & Edward Enninful
Lionel Richie & Edward Enninful Photo: Evan Agostini
Lionel Richie, left, and Edward Enninful attend The King’s Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in New York.

