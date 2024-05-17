Hollywood

Jessica Biel Calls Her Marriage To Justin Timberlake ‘A Work In Progress'

Actress Jessica Biel says that her marriage to singer-actor Justin Timberlake is a "work-in-progress" and she is always trying to "find the balance" while he is away on tour.

Instagram
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Jessica Biel says that her marriage to singer-actor Justin Timberlake is a "work-in-progress" and she is always trying to "find the balance" while he is away on tour.

"It's always a work in progress, right? It's constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect."

"Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime. For parents who are gone a lot, that has been really helpful. Just finding the time we can connect and see each other in person or get him with the kids, the actress told 'The View'.

"We've never done this before with two, I'm exhausted. There's been four shows. I don't know how he's gonna do it or how we're gonna do it, but we're gonna get through it, somehow, some way!" added Biel, who has been married to Timberlake since 2012 and has sons Silias and Finneas with him.

Biel has released 'A Kids Book About Periods' and talked about how she wants her sons to be aware of female reproductive health, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It was kind of an accident. Female reproductive health has always been interesting to me. It just felt like an important subject to start with to demystify, de-stigmatise and give parents and young people who are about to experience big changes in their bodies a tool and a resource," she said.

The actress said that it is important for everybody to know about the changes a family member or a loved one is experiencing.

She concluded by saying: “I have a period, and I want my boys to understand what I'm going through, I want them to be supportive or maybe eventual partners. When I was young and I was learning about sex-ed and health, we were separated, so it was all a mystery, and it doesn't feel right."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manhunt Launched For Ticketless Passenger Who Stabbed Railway Employee To Death Inside Train
  2. Tripura Forms State-Level Committee For Granting Citizenship Under CAA
  3. Delhi Car Showroom Firing: Shooter Killed In Encounter With Police
  4. Nepal Bans Indian Spice Brands Everest And MDH Over Safety Concerns
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Odisha Politics: BJP vs BJD, Modi vs Patnaik Showdown
Entertainment News
  1. Guneet Monga, Women In Film Los Angeles Launch Initiative To Back Women Filmmakers In India
  2. 'It Ends With Us' Trailer Review: Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Star In This Story Of Abuse And Heartbreak
  3. Priyanka Chopra Dishes Out A Piece Of Friday Advice: Trust The Process
  4. Chris Hemsworth On George Miller: 'Little Things Most Of Us Don’t Notice Speak Volumes To Him'
  5. Jessica Biel Calls Her Marriage To Justin Timberlake ‘A Work In Progress'
Sports News
  1. Xander Schauffele Sets Pace With Historic Round At PGA Championship
  2. Euro 2024: Deschamps Names France's Preliminary Squad- Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Neeraj Chopra And Jakub Vadlejch To Compete At Golden Spike In Ostrava
  4. Almeria 0-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Fermin Lopez At The Double In Easy Blaugrana Win
  5. IPL 2024: SRH Enter Playoffs After Match Against GT Called Off Due To Rain - In Pics
World News
  1. ICJ Genocide Case Hearing: South Africa Says This May Be Court's 'Last Chance' To Act; Israel To Respond Today
  2. ‘The Most Absurd Paradox’: Kim Jong-Un's Sister Denies North Korea Exporting Weapons to Russia
  3. WNBA 2024 Season: Unlock Every Game with WNBA League Pass– Here's How Much It Costs
  4. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  5. Google And Harvard Scientists Release Most Detailed Map Of Human Brain After A Decade Of Research
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup