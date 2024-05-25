Hollywood

Chinese Director Hu Guan's 'Black Dog' Wins Un Certain Regard Prize At Cannes

Chinese director Hu Guan's 'Black Dog' won the Un Certain Regard Prize of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Friday evening, reports 'Deadline'.

IMDb
Guan Hu Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Chinese director Hu Guan's 'Black Dog' won the Un Certain Regard Prize of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Friday evening, reports 'Deadline'.

The evening's highlight, reported earlier by IANS, was Anasuya Sengupta winning the Best Actress award for 'The Shameless', thereby scripting history by becoming the first Indian to take home a major acting award from Cannes.

Organised parallely to the competition section, where the Palme d'Or is up for grabs, the Un Certain Regard section at the Debussy theatre annually features just 20 films with "unusual styles and non-traditional stories seeking international recognition".

Set on the edge of the Gobi desert in northwest China, 'Black Dog' revolves around a man who returns to his hometown after being released from jail.

Working for the local dog patrol team to clear the town of stray dogs before the Olympics, he strikes up an unlikely connection with a black dog. The two lonely souls embark on a new journey together, 'Deadline' reports.

The Jury Prize went to Boris Lojkine's 'The Story Of Souleymane', which follows its titular character, an asylum seeker, as he cycles around Paris delivering food, rehearsing his asylum application interview in his head.

The appointment will be key to obtaining the papers he needs, but Souleymane is not ready. Abou Sangare, who plays Souleymane, got the Un Certain Regard Best Actor award.

In other prizes, adds 'Deadline', French director Louise Courvoisier won the Youth Prize for 'Holy Cow'. Tawfik Alzaidi, who made history as the first Saudi director to have a film in the Cannes Official Selection, was feted with a Special Mention for 'Norah'.

This year's jury was presided over by Canadian actor, director, screenwriter and producer Xavier Dolan, who was joined by French-Senegalese screenwriter and director Maïmouna Doucoure, Moroccan director, screenwriter and producer Asmae El Moudir, German-Luxembourg actress Vicky Krieps, and American film critic, director and writer Todd McCarthy.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Police Detain 3 Youths After Speeding Car Hits 3 People Including Child In Nagpur; Mob Vandalises Vehicle
  2. Chhattisgarh: 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  3. Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Grandfather Arrested, Cops Suspended, Pub Workers Protest | Top Points
  4. 'No Place For Double Standards': India Reiterates Stance On Terrorism At SCO Meet
  5. Cyclone Remal: IMD Issues Red Alert In West Bengal, NCMC Gives Directives; Preps In Place In Kolkata | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘View’ In Her ‘Head’ Of Husband Nick Jonas
  2. Chinese Director Hu Guan's 'Black Dog' Wins Un Certain Regard Prize At Cannes
  3. Ranveer Singh Exits Prasanth Varma's 'Rakshas' After Shooting For Three Days Without Explanation: Report
  4. Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur Dazzles In A Sparkly Blue Ensemble For Her Red Carpet Appearance
  5. Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Min Hee-jin Faces Lawsuit From ILLIT's Agency, Park Seo-joon's Dating Rumours And More
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024: Tournament To Introduce Its First Female Referees, Assistants
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Semi-Final Action
  3. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  5. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian Women Claim Third Straight Gold To Complete Hat-Trick
World News
  1. Kabosu, 'Doge' Meme Icon And Shiba Inu Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin Face, Dies At 18
  2. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
  3. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  4. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  5. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 9 AM Voter Turnout At 10.82%; President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi And More Cast Votes
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase