Hollywood

Albert S. Ruddy Dies At 94: Oscar-Winning Producer Of 'The Godfather' Passes Away Following A Brief Illness

Albert S. Ruddy, who has produced 'The Godfather' (1972) and 'Million Dollar Baby' (2004), has passed away at the age of 94 in Los Angeles.

Albert S. Ruddy Photo: X
Hollywood is currently grieving the loss of Albert S. Ruddy, the revered Academy Award-winning producer renowned for cinematic masterpieces such as ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ Ruddy has left behind a profound legacy that has shaped the entertainment landscape in many ways.

Ruddy passed away at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a brief illness on May 25, as confirmed by his family spokesperson. He was 94.

Across his illustrious career, Ruddy was linked with a myriad of iconic projects that are remembered even after decades of their releases. He co-created the sitcom ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ and played a significant part in the enduring drama ‘Walker, Texas Ranger.’ However, it was his contributions to the silver screen that solidified his position as a legend in the industry.

His big-screen success came with ‘The Godfather,’ which went on to change and define the trajectory of his career. As the producer of the 1972 blockbuster, deemed to be one of the greatest films of all time, Ruddy claimed the Oscar for Best Picture at the 45th Academy Awards. Clint Eastwood bestowed upon him the honour. And 32 years later, Ruddy and Eastwood clinched the Best Picture Academy Award for co-producing ‘Million Dollar Baby.’

Al Pacino reflected, “Al Ruddy was absolutely beautiful to me the whole time on ‘The Godfather’; even when they didn’t want me, he wanted me. He gave me the gift of encouragement when I needed it most and I’ll never forget it.” Similarly, Eastwood said in a statement, “He was a great friend of mine and I will deeply miss him.”

Albert S. Ruddy accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for The Godfather in 1973
Albert S. Ruddy accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for The Godfather in 1973 Photo: AP
Other impressive films credited to Ruddy’s name include ‘Matilda,’ ‘Cannonball Run II,’ ‘Bad Girls,’ ‘Cloud 9,’ ‘Farewell to the King,’ ‘Impulse,’ ‘Ladybugs,’ ‘The Scout,’ ‘Sabotage,’ ‘Cry Macho,’ among many others.

Born on March 28, 1930, in Montreal and raised in New York City and Florida, Ruddy was married to Wanda McDaniel, the fashion executive for Giorgio Armani. Alongside his wife, Ruddy is survived by his son, John, daughter, Alexandra, and son-in-law, Abdullah Saeed.

No public funeral service will be taking place as per the departed’s wishes. May his soul rest in peace.

