Hansal Mehta Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Mocking Him For Kissing His Wife On Lips

It was an old picture of Hansal and his wife Safeena where the former was passionately kissing his wife on lips.

Hansal Mehta
Director Hansal Mehta has hit back at an X user who trolled him for kissing his wife Safeena Husain on the lips. It was an old picture of Hansal and his wife Safeena where the former was passionately kissing his wife on lips.

The user sharing the pic of Hansal and Safeena on X handle wrote, ''Who is this scumbag in this Liplock photos @mehtahansal (sic)''. Hansal, slamming the user wrote, ''Your trolling won’t work… it’s a man kissing his wife, expressing love publicly. Not pushing a woman, displaying misogyny in public.''

For those unversed, the X user's comment came after the 'Citylights' director condemned Nandamuri Balakrishna's insensitive behaviour towards Anjali. Balakrishna who recently joined Anjali and her co-stars Vishwak Sen and Neha Shetty at 'Gangs of Godavari' pre-release event on stage, pushed Anjali away. The incident shocked everyone. Balakrishna's controversial push was slammed by netizens and celebs. Hansal, while sharing the clip from the event wrote, "Who is this scumbag?" So, the user who trolled Hansal seems to be a supporter of Balakrishna.

Hansal got married to Safeena Husain in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco, California in the year 2022. Safeena is a social worker, and the founder of a non-profit called Educate Girls.

Earlier, while sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Hansal wrote, “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…”

Hanal was previously married to Sunita Mehta. They have two sons- Jay and Pallava.

On the professional front, Hansal has 'Gandhi' series, 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' with Pratik Gandhi. He also recently announced 'Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga'.

