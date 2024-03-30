Art & Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Polyamory Is Not For Her: ‘I’m A One-man Kinda Girl’

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up on her thoughts on polyamorous relationships. The actress recently conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her Instagram.

She was asked by a follower, “Have you ever considered a poly relationship?”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Replying to the same, she wrote, “No thanks!”.

She added, “Not for me but have no judgment. I’m a one man kinda gal”. According to Healthline, polyamory is "a non-monogamous relationship style where people mutually agree to have multiple sexual or romantic relationships.”

As per ‘People’, Paltrow married her husband Brad Falchuk in 2018. She shares two children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin, whom she separated from in 2014.

Before marrying Martin, 47, the actress had several high-profile relationships, including one with Brad Pitt in the mid-1990s and another with Ben Affleck years later.

The Oscar winner and Falchuk, 53, who is a television writer and producer, first met on the set of Glee in 2010. They began dating in August 2014, before going public with their romance in April of the following year.

The couple then got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. Falchuk now makes regular appearances on Paltrow’s social media, including a March 20 Instagram Story post in which she shared a shirtless photo of him.

In the snap, a smiling Falchuk looked back at the camera as he stepped through a doorway sans shirt, which received an appreciative comment from his wife.

