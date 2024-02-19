Tamil filmmaker, S Shankar, the man behind ‘Sivaji: The Boss’, is currently getting his older daughter engaged. The filmmaker’s elder daughter, Aishwarya, has recently got engaged to assistant director, Tarun Karthikeyan. Pictures from the engagement have gone viral on social media.
S Shankar’s daughter, Aishwarya, got engaged to Tarun Karthikeyan at their house in Chennai. The engagement was a low-key affair with only close family members and friends being invited to the function. Aishwarya’s sister, Aditi, shared snippets from the function on her social media. Aditi shared a series of pictures from her sister’s engagement on Instagram.
Advertisement
One of the pictures shows her posing adorably with Aishwarya. In another picture, she is posing with Tarun. Other pictures show her cheering on for the couple and enjoying the occasion. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, “With my two favourite people in the world @aishushankar8 @arjith_shankar What a beautiful and memorable day!!”
Advertisement
Take a look at the post here.
Advertisement
Another set of pictures shared by Studio A shows Aishwarya and Tarun in ethnic wear posing for the camera. They also posted other pictures from the event.
Advertisement
Take a look at the post here.
Aishwarya was previously married to cricketer Rohit Damodaran. They had tied the knot in a low-key event in June 2021. However, in October 2021, the cricketer was booked under the POCSO Act. Reports reveal that the couple had initiated divorce proceedings but there has been no update on that front.
Aishwarya decided to not follow her father's or sister’s footsteps. She decided to not dip her toes in showbiz. She is a doctor and S Shankar’s eldest daughter.