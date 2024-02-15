Muskaan Rajput is best known for her role as Vidushi in ‘Naagin 6.’ Harshad Arora was also seen in ‘Beintehaa’ alongside Amrita Rao’s sister, Preetika Rao. He played the role of Zain Abdullah in that show. The actor had been keeping a low profile for a while and fans were looking forward to seeing him on screen soon. Rajput and Arora had made their relationship public two months ago. The news of their engagement has left fans surprised and also happy for the couple.