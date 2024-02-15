Actor Harshad Arora, best known for his role as Satya in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, has recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend – Muskaan Rajput. The couple took to their Instagram and shared a post where they announced this news to their fans. The news has left fans overjoyed.
Taking to their Instagram, Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput shared a picture from their engagement. The black and white photograph shows Arora tying the necklace on Rajput’s neck. The couple is decked in ethnic wear. Rajput is seen in a heavily embellished lehenga and has a studded necklace adorning her neck. Sharing this adorable picture, they wrote, “Taking the next step together.” The post has fetched over 9K likes.
Take a look at the first picture from Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput’s engagement here.
Reacting to the picture, fans left congratulatory messages for the couple. One fan wrote, “Congratulations guys..my babies.” A second fan said, “Best wishes and blessings to the newly engaged couple.” A third fan commented, “Many Congratulations guys, This calls for another party.”
In an earlier interview with ETimes, Arora had opened up about his past relationship with Aparna Kumar. He said, “Right now I have all my attention diverted to the project and I feel these things are a distraction. I also think everything has its time and phase. Right now, I am in a phase where I want to grow and do my potential best and achieve the best.”
Muskaan Rajput is best known for her role as Vidushi in ‘Naagin 6.’ Harshad Arora was also seen in ‘Beintehaa’ alongside Amrita Rao’s sister, Preetika Rao. He played the role of Zain Abdullah in that show. The actor had been keeping a low profile for a while and fans were looking forward to seeing him on screen soon. Rajput and Arora had made their relationship public two months ago. The news of their engagement has left fans surprised and also happy for the couple.