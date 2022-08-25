Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathore's ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Goes For A Leap After 13 Years

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ (YRKKH) has been one of the landmark shows on Hindi television. This Rajan Shahi production is still on the air, still going strong, even after 13 years. It is now ready for another massive leap in the storyline.

Talking about the same, producer Rajan Shahi says, “For more than 13 years, ‘YRKKH’ has been a show that connects with everyone in the family. It talks about the inter and intra-personal relationships among different family members, so people from all age groups have connected well with the show. We have always tried to be true to this texture from the first episode. It is just going for a one-year leap. Audiences will love the new texture of the show and the lead pair's unique story.”

“‘YRKKH’ has always reinvented itself with time and Rajan Shahi gives the credit to the entire team for the same. Be it the writers, directors, creatives or production designers, everyone has contributed to keeping the look and feel of the show fresh every time. Even our trilogy concept also worked with the show. Initially, we had Akshara and Naitik, for eight years, and then it was Kartik and Naira, for six years, and now we have the new pair of Abhimanyu and Akshara,” he says.

Talking more about the trilogy, he adds, "This time too, the love story has connected with audiences as it talks about the journey of a young couple who are in love and then they decide to get married.”

What also worked in their favour are their efforts that have always been driven towards reinventing themselves. “Karan Mehra and Hina Khan’s jodi was followed by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's jodi and the same legacy is being taken forward by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathore pairing. The Abhira Evolution and taking bold steps have always been a part of our process, and have worked in our favour too," concludes Rajan Shahi.