S. Shankar On 'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Mani Ratnam's Mastery In Filmmaking Proven Yet Again

Ace director S. Shankar, who is known for films like 'Robot', 'I' and 'Nayak', is the latest person to praise director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', which is based on the literary classic by eminent writer Kalki.

#PS1 Captivates.A quality Tamil historical film after years.#ManiRatnam Sir’s mastery in filmma’King’ proven yet again 👑🙌Hats off to @dop_ravivarman ‘s Picturesque depiction.@arrahman music-Riveting!Full 3hrs intrigues U for the sequel.Hail to the vast Army that made this epic! — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) October 5, 2022

Shankar isn't the only one to be impressed by the magnum opus. Scores of people, including celebrities like Telugu star Nagarjuna too, have been impressed by the epic. The film, which was released last Friday much to the delight of fans, has been receiving a thunderous welcome from audiences.

It grossed a worldwide sum of over Rs 80 crore on its very first day, thereby entering history books as the film with the biggest ever opening in Tamil cinema.

The film's brilliant story is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

Called by Mani Ratnam his dream project, the film features a host of top stars, including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj.