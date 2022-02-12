Forbes Highest-Paid Entertainers 2022

Popular show ‘Lord of The Rings’ director Peter Jackson has been named as the highest paid entertainer according to the 2022 list of ‘Forbes Highest-Paid Entertainers’. The list also includes rappers Jay-Z, Kanye West, and singer Bruce Springsteen. Actor Dwayne Johnson ('The Rock') is currently ranked fourth on the list.

Jackson who recently sold a portion of his visual effects company, has been valued at $580 million (43,70,40,73,000 INR). Springsteen is next, having sold his entire album to Sony Music Group in December for an estimated $500 million (37,68,21,50,000 INR). He has a net worth of $435 million (32,77,80,54,750 INR).

With $340 million (25,61,98,33,000 INR), American rapper Jay-Z is the third-highest earner. The next highest earner was Johnson, who made $270 million (20,34,51,61,500 INR) and is regarded as a franchise favourite and is one of the few actors to make the cut this year.

With $235 million (17,70,78,25,750), American rapper Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye last year, is in the Top 5.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of ‘South Park’, are in sixth place with a total of $210 million (15,82,40,14,500 INR). Musicians Paul Simon, Tyler Perry, Ryan Tedder, and Bob Dylan hold positions in the Top 10.

With $115 million (8,66,68,94,500 INR), actress Reese Witherspoon, who sold her company Hello Sunshine last year, is ranked 12th. According to Forbes, Witherspoon made $20 million (1,50,72,86,000 INR) from her appearance on ‘The Morning Show's’ second season.

‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane; television executives Chuck Lorre and Shona Rhimes; radio host Howard Stern; and musicians Neil Young and Taylor Swift all make the list.

It's worth noting that the majority of the celebrities on this list have struck deals in exchange for their existing content, rather than the new content they've created in the last year.