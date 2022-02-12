Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Forbes Highest-Paid Entertainers 2022

The list includes names of Peter Jackon, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Bruce Springsteen, and Dwayne Johnson among others.

Forbes Highest-Paid Entertainers 2022
Dwayne Johnson, Jay-Z, Peter Jackson IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 12:03 am

Popular show ‘Lord of The Rings’ director Peter Jackson has been named as the highest paid entertainer according to the 2022 list of ‘Forbes Highest-Paid Entertainers’. The list also includes rappers Jay-Z, Kanye West, and singer Bruce Springsteen. Actor Dwayne Johnson ('The Rock') is currently ranked fourth on the list.

Jackson who recently sold a portion of his visual effects company, has been valued at $580 million (43,70,40,73,000 INR). Springsteen is next, having sold his entire album to Sony Music Group in December for an estimated $500 million (37,68,21,50,000 INR). He has a net worth of $435 million (32,77,80,54,750 INR).

Related stories

Nirmala Sitharaman To Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar: A Look At India’s Most Powerful Women In Forbes 2021 List

Mukesh Ambani Tops Forbes India Rich List With $92.7 Billion Net Worth

Youngest Dietitian To Be Featured In Forbes India

With $340 million (25,61,98,33,000 INR), American rapper Jay-Z is the third-highest earner. The next highest earner was Johnson, who made $270 million (20,34,51,61,500 INR) and is regarded as a franchise favourite and is one of the few actors to make the cut this year.

With $235 million (17,70,78,25,750), American rapper Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye last year, is in the Top 5.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of ‘South Park’, are in sixth place with a total of $210 million (15,82,40,14,500 INR). Musicians Paul Simon, Tyler Perry, Ryan Tedder, and Bob Dylan hold positions in the Top 10.

With $115 million (8,66,68,94,500 INR), actress Reese Witherspoon, who sold her company Hello Sunshine last year, is ranked 12th. According to Forbes, Witherspoon made $20 million (1,50,72,86,000 INR) from her appearance on ‘The Morning Show's’ second season.

‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane; television executives Chuck Lorre and Shona Rhimes; radio host Howard Stern; and musicians Neil Young and Taylor Swift all make the list.

It's worth noting that the majority of the celebrities on this list have struck deals in exchange for their existing content, rather than the new content they've created in the last year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Forbes Highest Paid Entertainers Peter Jackson Lord Of The Rings Jay-Z Kayne West Dwayne Johnson
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Rob Liefeld Hints At ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ Leaks Being True

Rob Liefeld Hints At ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ Leaks Being True

Hijab Controversy: Bollywood Actresses Who’ve Sported Burqas Onscreen

'A Thursday' Trailer: Five Takeaways From The Yami Gautam Film

Gauahar Khan Wants Her Name To Be In The List Of Good Actors

From Kangana Ranaut To Kamal Haasan: Seven Celebrities Who Commented On The Karnataka Hijab Controversy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri