Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Blake Lively Reveals Her 'Middle School Obsessions' Shaped 'Deadpool', Kavita Kaushik Quits Television, Eminem Ends Taylor Swift's 12-Week Reign

Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Get the latest entertainment news, celebrity updates, and trending news from Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, Television, and other film industries

Outlook Entertainment Desk
23 July 2024
23 July 2024
Eminem and Taylor Swift
Bollywood LIVE Updates: 'Suriya 44' New Promo Out On Actor's Birthday

Bollywood LIVE Updates: On Suriya's birthday, a new promo for his upcoming film 'Suriya 44' has been released, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

Hollywood News LIVE Update: Eminem Ends Taylor Swift's 12-Week Reign at No. 1 with New Album

Hollywood LIVE Updates: Eminem's latest release, The Death of Slim Shady has knocked Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department from the top spot on the Billboard 200 after a 12-week run. Swift's album achieved a record-breaking 891.34 million streams in its debut week.

Television Latest LIVE Updates: Kavita Kaushik Quits Television Due to Regressive Content

Television Latest LIVE Updates: Kavita Kaushik revealed she is leaving television due to the regressive roles she's repeatedly offered.

Hollywood News LIVE Update: Blake Lively Shares How Childhood Interests Impacted 'Deadpool'

Hollywood LIVE Updates: Blake Lively recently took to Instagram to share how her middle school obsessions have had a significant influence on the 'Deadpool' franchise. She shared her creative contributions to the films and posted a sweet picture kissing Ryan Reynolds, highlighting their close bond and collaboration.

