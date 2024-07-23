Eminem and Taylor Swift

Welcome to the Outlook Entertainment LIVE Update: We provide you with real-time updates, breaking news, today's news updates, top headlines and breaking news stories, and exclusive coverage of the latest happenings in the world of entertainment- from celebrity gossip and movie releases to music drops and award shows. Stay tuned for behind-the-scenes insights, interviews, and all the buzz from Hollywood, Bollywood, and beyond.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jul 2024, 11:09:28 am IST Bollywood LIVE Updates: 'Suriya 44' New Promo Out On Actor's Birthday Bollywood LIVE Updates: On Suriya's birthday, a new promo for his upcoming film 'Suriya 44' has been released, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karthik Subbaraj (@ksubbaraj)

23 Jul 2024, 10:58:07 am IST Hollywood News LIVE Update: Eminem Ends Taylor Swift's 12-Week Reign at No. 1 with New Album Hollywood LIVE Updates: Eminem's latest release, The Death of Slim Shady has knocked Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department from the top spot on the Billboard 200 after a 12-week run. Swift's album achieved a record-breaking 891.34 million streams in its debut week.

23 Jul 2024, 10:58:07 am IST Television Latest LIVE Updates: Kavita Kaushik Quits Television Due to Regressive Content Television Latest LIVE Updates: Kavita Kaushik revealed she is leaving television due to the regressive roles she's repeatedly offered. Read The Full Story