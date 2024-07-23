Bollywood LIVE Updates: 'Suriya 44' New Promo Out On Actor's Birthday
Bollywood LIVE Updates: On Suriya's birthday, a new promo for his upcoming film 'Suriya 44' has been released, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.
Hollywood News LIVE Update: Eminem Ends Taylor Swift's 12-Week Reign at No. 1 with New Album
Hollywood LIVE Updates: Eminem's latest release, The Death of Slim Shady has knocked Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department from the top spot on the Billboard 200 after a 12-week run. Swift's album achieved a record-breaking 891.34 million streams in its debut week.
Television Latest LIVE Updates: Kavita Kaushik Quits Television Due to Regressive Content
Television Latest LIVE Updates: Kavita Kaushik revealed she is leaving television due to the regressive roles she's repeatedly offered.
Hollywood News LIVE Update: Blake Lively Shares How Childhood Interests Impacted 'Deadpool'
Hollywood LIVE Updates: Blake Lively recently took to Instagram to share how her middle school obsessions have had a significant influence on the 'Deadpool' franchise. She shared her creative contributions to the films and posted a sweet picture kissing Ryan Reynolds, highlighting their close bond and collaboration.