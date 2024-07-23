'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film

Actor Suriya has turned a year older today, July 23. On his 49th birthday, director Karthik Subbaraj of 'Suriya 44', gifted the actor's fans a special promo video from the upcoming film. The promo video introduces Suriya in an intense look, leading his men. The shoot started in June this year and Suriya and the team recently wrapped up a major schedule in Port Blair, Andaman.
On July 23, Karthik Subbaraj shared a one-minute-37-seconds promo and captioned the post, "Happy Birthday @Suriya_offl Sir From Team #Suriya44 #HappyBirthdaySuriya #HBDTheOneSuriya (sic).''
Watch the promo video of 'Suriya 44' here.
'Suriya 44' promo shows Suriya playing a dreaded gangster and his face is smeared with blood stains and he holds a gun as he leads a bunch of goons. The text in the video reads, "A love, a laughter, a war...awaits for...THE ONE (sic)."
On June 2, Kartik and Suriya shared a video announcing that the film shoot had begun. The announcement video showed Suriya’s character facing back as he sits on a ledge and looks at the sea. There are a couple of suitcases beside him. He then turns and as the camera zooms in, he gives a cynical smile looking at the camera. On a closer look, he gives an intense look. He is seen in a retro look wearing a colourful striped shirt and a pair of trousers. Suriya is seen sporting a fu-manchu-style moustache and mullet.
'Suriya 44' will also star Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George and Karuna Karan in key roles. Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment has backed the film.