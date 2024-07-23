'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Makers Issue Statement Over Armaan-Kritika's Controversial Clip; Calls It 'Fake'

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' more often grabs the headlines for the wrong reasons. The makers have been criticised by a section of audience for roping in Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika in the show as contestants. Recently, a video of Armaan and Kritika getting intimate under a blanket went viral on social media. This irked a section of netizens and makers and the two contestants have been highly criticised for promoting obscenity on OTT. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' streams on JioCinema.
After facing criticism, JioCinema has addressed the controversy in an official statement. They called the video clip is ''doctored to include obscenity and is fake''.
JioCinema's spokesperson said, "JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure the quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. 'Bigg Boss OTT', which streams on JioCinema, does not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake''.
The statement further read: "We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern. Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against 'Bigg Boss OTT' and JioCinema."
For those unaware, after the video of Armaan and Kritika started doing the rounds, Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson MLA Dr Manisha Kayande has approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to take action against the Anil Kapoor-hosted how for showing obscenity.
Criticising the makers, she told ANI, 'It's an absolute vulgarity that is going on, and that has been depicted here. The YouTube influencer is also participating in that. Now he has crossed all limits of vulgarity, and for the scenes that are being shown, we have requested Mumbai police to take action, and we have given them a letter.”
Meanwhile, Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, who got evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', called the video clip fake and requested netizens not to make it viral on social media.