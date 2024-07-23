As reported by Mid-Day, Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to get ‘Kick 2’ on the floors in 2025. Currently, the producer is working on multiple films under his banner. He plans to streamline these projects so that he can devote his entire time to ‘Kick 2.’ The report quoted a source close to the development who said, “He will have to figure out the timelines because he is also overseeing several productions under his banner. He wants to ensure the smooth functioning of the productions in order to dedicate his entire time to direct Kick 2.”