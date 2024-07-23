Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan-Sajid Nadiadwala's Action Comedy 'Kick 2' To Go On Floors Next Year? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Salman Khan-Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kick 2' is all set to go on floors next year. Here's what we know so far.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan in 'Kick' Photo: IMDb
When Sajid Nadiadwala’s directorial debut – ‘Kick’ – was released in cinemas almost ten years ago, the movie was well-received by all Salman Khan fans. Post the success of the film, Nadiadwala mentioned that the sequel is in the works. Amidst this, a recent report has confirmed that ‘Kick 2’ is all set to go on floors next year, i.e. 2025.

As reported by Mid-Day, Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to get ‘Kick 2’ on the floors in 2025. Currently, the producer is working on multiple films under his banner. He plans to streamline these projects so that he can devote his entire time to ‘Kick 2.’ The report quoted a source close to the development who said, “He will have to figure out the timelines because he is also overseeing several productions under his banner. He wants to ensure the smooth functioning of the productions in order to dedicate his entire time to direct Kick 2.”

The report mentioned that Nadiadwala is devoting his time to figuring out how he would take the story of Devil forward in the sequel. The source mentioned that both the actor and the director are “excited” to collaborate on this project once again.

In an earlier interview, Nadiadwala had confirmed ‘Kick 2.’ He told Pinkvilla, “I launched myself as a director with ‘Kick’ and that’s my favorite IP. The moment I speak about ‘Kick’, I get messages from the industry, and even the digital world is flooded with questions on when ‘Kick 2’ will go on floors…The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time.”

Released in 2014, ‘Kick’ starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. On the work front, Khan and Nadiadwala are currently working on ‘Sikandar’ which is set to release in Eid next year.

