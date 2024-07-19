Art & Entertainment

'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’

Anushka Sen, 21, has collaborated with Grammy-Award winner Ken Lewis and American Musician AY Young for a global project titled, ‘Project 17'.

Anushka Sen, Ken Lewis
Anushka Sen collaborates with Ken Lewis
Actress Anushka Sen, 21, has collaborated with Grammy-Award winner Ken Lewis and American musician AY Young for a global project titled, ‘Project 17'. Anushka, who has already earned fame internationally, has added another feather in her cap with this collaboration. She will deliver her first international song.

For the unversed, 'Project 17' is a global initiative utilising the power of music, arts, and culture for the advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. 

Anushka has collaborated with these two talents of the international artistic community for this United Nations global initiative which majorly focuses on Global Education. She will lend her voice for a track of Project 4. All the tracks of the initiative will be produced by Grammy-Award winner Ken Lewis, including Anushka & AY’s track as well. 

Anushka Sen with Ken Lewis and AY Young
Talking about Ken Lewis, he has over 30 years of experience with 114 RIAA Gold records and 79 BillBoard #1’s as a mixer, and producer. He has worked with singers and bands including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, NewJeans, Kanye West, BTS, and Bruno Mars, among others.

Earlier, Anushka Sen represented India by attending COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai and, where she sang for the first time on a global platform. Last year, she was also appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korean Tourism.

Sen is known for work including 'Baalveer', 'Jhansi Ki Rani', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', 'Internet Wala Love, 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' and many more. She is all set to make her International debut with a Korean Film titled 'Asia'. The actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's 'Dil Dosti Dilemma'.

