Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me

Janhvi Kapoor reveals that she has never been in a situationship. She mentioned that she finds the concept 'retarded.'

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Janhvi Kapoor is among the few actors in Bollywood whose love life is always talked about in the media. Recently, she grabbed eyeballs when she was spotted with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at the Ambani-Merchant wedding. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about dating and revealed that she has never been in a situationship.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Janhvi Kapoor talked about what she thinks of situationships. She revealed that she has never been in one and she finds the concept ‘retarded.’ She said, “It feels like a very retarded concept to me. It’s either you like someone, and you commit to them because you want to be with them, and you don’t want to share them or you are not interested in which case you don’t have time to lead them on into all of that rubbish.”

Kapoor mentioned how she does not understand the concept of a situationship. She continued, “Mujhe yeh beech ka samaj mein nahi aata (I do not understand these middle segments). Jo bhi aap ladkiyo ko beech mein atkaya hain na, laat mar ke bahar nikalo (All the guys who leave you hanging, kick them and throw them out).”

For the unversed, a situationship is a romantic or sexual relationship that lacks clear boundaries or commitments. It falls somewhere between casual dating and a committed partnership. However, the expectations in a situationship are often ambiguous and undefined.

The actor is currently dating Pahariya and is often spotted at events with him. On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ where she shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in ‘Ulajh’ where she will play the role of a young diplomat who finds herself in the middle of a political conspiracy at the Indian embassy in London.

