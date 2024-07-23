In a conversation with Mashable India, Janhvi Kapoor talked about what she thinks of situationships. She revealed that she has never been in one and she finds the concept ‘retarded.’ She said, “It feels like a very retarded concept to me. It’s either you like someone, and you commit to them because you want to be with them, and you don’t want to share them or you are not interested in which case you don’t have time to lead them on into all of that rubbish.”