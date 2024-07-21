Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Food Poisoning

Janhvi Kapoor was recently hospitalised, after suffering a "severe food poisoning''. She has been discharged now.

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor discharged from hospital Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently hospitalised, after suffering a "severe food poisoning'', has been discharged from the hospital. The news has been confirmed by her dad Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor, shared Janhvi Kapoor's health condition as he confirmed that she was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, July 20. The 'Mili' actress was admitted on July 18.

Boney Kapoor told Zoom, “She was discharged this (Saturday) morning. She is much better now''. Janhvi's family, including her sister Khushi Kapoor and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya are taking care of her.

On July 18, a family source told Indian Express stating that Janhvi was hospitalised at South Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. It informed that Janhvi had returned to Mumbai from Chennai on Tuesday, July 16 and as she was feeling unwell on Wednesday, she stayed at home and rescheduled all her appointments. Her condition deteriorated on Thursday, and was admitted.

Janhvi Kapoor recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities in Mumbai. Shikhar Pahariya also accompanied her to all the pre-wedding ceremonies, functions and the wedding. Janhvi and Shikhar also made joint appearances at the Ambani wedding.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Her next release is 'Ulajh' where she plays the role of a bureaucrat, Suhana Bhatia, who is appointed as India's youngest deputy high commissioner in Indian Foreign Services. 'Ulajh' trailer was released recently. Janhvi stunned everyone with her fierce and feisty avatar. Her character goes through a lot of challenges and conspiracies and how she navigates the complexities.

On the film and her role Janhvi said it's special to her as she portrays a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. She called it a humbling and fascinating experience and added, ''Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana’s character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance''.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: West Indies Frustrate England With Lead But Hosts Overturn Deficit - In Pics
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul To Leave LSG For RCB? Report Sparks Internet Chatter
  3. Champions Trophy 2025: Chances Of India Travelling To Pakistan Are Slim: Ex-PCB Chief
  4. India Vs UAE: Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out Of Women's Asia Cup With Fractured Finger
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Woakes Calls On England To Kick On After Strong End To Day Three
Football News
  1. England At Euro 2024: Alexander-Arnold Says Lineker's Criticism Was Warranted
  2. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  3. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  4. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
  5. Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Tottenham: Bissouma And Scarlett Seal Spurs Win
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  4. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  5. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: All Party Meeting TO Be Held In Parliament Today; 3 Killed After Debris Fall On Kedarnath Trekking Route
  2. Radhe Ma: Godwoman’s Journey from Punjab to Mumbai
  3. Kuwait: Back From Home After Vacation, Kerala Family Dies In Blaze
  4. Army Chief Gen Dwivedi Assures Peace, Stability In J&K With 'Synergetic Approach'
  5. MP Govt Orders Ujjain Shopkeepers To Display Details, Diktat On Lines For Stalls In UP’s Kanwar Caught In Row
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Dating 'Two Successful Actors' In The Past And Being Labelled A 'Cheater': I Am Still Living With It
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Food Poisoning
  3. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Witnesses Growth
  4. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Share FIRST Glimpse Of Their Daughter: Our Baby Girl Continues To Keep Us Very Busy
  5. A Guide To Godmen In Indian Cinema
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. 3 Killed, 87 Injured After Israel Attacks Yemen’s Hodeida Under Houthis
  2. US Prez Biden Tolerating Treatment Well, Continuing His Presidential Duties: White House Doc
  3. In New Advisory, US Asks Its Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh
  4. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
  5. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate