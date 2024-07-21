Janhvi Kapoor Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Food Poisoning

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently hospitalised, after suffering a "severe food poisoning'', has been discharged from the hospital. The news has been confirmed by her dad Boney Kapoor.
Boney Kapoor, shared Janhvi Kapoor's health condition as he confirmed that she was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, July 20. The 'Mili' actress was admitted on July 18.
Boney Kapoor told Zoom, “She was discharged this (Saturday) morning. She is much better now''. Janhvi's family, including her sister Khushi Kapoor and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya are taking care of her.
On July 18, a family source told Indian Express stating that Janhvi was hospitalised at South Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. It informed that Janhvi had returned to Mumbai from Chennai on Tuesday, July 16 and as she was feeling unwell on Wednesday, she stayed at home and rescheduled all her appointments. Her condition deteriorated on Thursday, and was admitted.
Janhvi Kapoor recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities in Mumbai. Shikhar Pahariya also accompanied her to all the pre-wedding ceremonies, functions and the wedding. Janhvi and Shikhar also made joint appearances at the Ambani wedding.
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Her next release is 'Ulajh' where she plays the role of a bureaucrat, Suhana Bhatia, who is appointed as India's youngest deputy high commissioner in Indian Foreign Services. 'Ulajh' trailer was released recently. Janhvi stunned everyone with her fierce and feisty avatar. Her character goes through a lot of challenges and conspiracies and how she navigates the complexities.
On the film and her role Janhvi said it's special to her as she portrays a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. She called it a humbling and fascinating experience and added, ''Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana’s character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance''.