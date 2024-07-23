After a hiatus of four years, Eminem released his latest studio album ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ in July. The much-anticipated release shows the rapper in his full might as he released his three singles with this album. The album is being received well by the fans. In a latest development, the album has made its way to No 1 on the Billboard 200 dethroning Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ after a 12-week run.