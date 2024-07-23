After a hiatus of four years, Eminem released his latest studio album ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ in July. The much-anticipated release shows the rapper in his full might as he released his three singles with this album. The album is being received well by the fans. In a latest development, the album has made its way to No 1 on the Billboard 200 dethroning Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ after a 12-week run.
As reported by Luminate, Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ hit 891.34 million album streams in the U.S. in its first week. This was the largest streaming week for an album ever. Swift’s album launched at No. 1 in April, and maintained that position for three months, a feat no other woman artist has achieved. Swift surpassed the previous record set by Whitney Houston’s 1987 album, ‘Whitney’, which spent its initial 11 weeks at No. 1.
Eminem made history as the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive No. 1-debuting albums. His latest release is his first album since ‘Music to Be Murdered By’, which came out just before the COVID-19 lockdown. The lead single from the new album, ‘Houdini,’ peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
‘The Tortured Poets Department’ matched the record set by Morgan Wallen’s 2023 album ‘One Thing At A Time’, both debuting at No. 1 and staying there for 12 consecutive weeks. Wallen’s album later returned to the top spot, totalling 19 weeks at No. 1. The only album to surpass this achievement is Stevie Wonder's 1976 masterpiece, ‘Songs in the Key of Life’, which spent 13 weeks at No. 1 after debuting at the top spot and 14 weeks there in total.
‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ marks Eminem’s 12th album and his 11th to reach No. 1. This release brought ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ down to No. 4. Meanwhile, K-pop boy band ENHYPHEN's ‘ROMANCE: UNTOLD’ secured the second spot, and Zach Bryan’s ‘The Great American Bar Scene’ took third place.