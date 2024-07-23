Hollywood

Eminem Breaks Taylor Swift’s Billboard 200 Streak With New No. 1 Album 'The Death Of Slim Shady'

Eminem's latest album - 'The Death Of Slim Shady' - has made its way to No 1 on the Billboard 200. The album has dethroned Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ after a 12-week run.

Eminem
Eminem, Taylor Swift Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After a hiatus of four years, Eminem released his latest studio album ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ in July. The much-anticipated release shows the rapper in his full might as he released his three singles with this album. The album is being received well by the fans. In a latest development, the album has made its way to No 1 on the Billboard 200 dethroning Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ after a 12-week run.

As reported by Luminate, Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ hit 891.34 million album streams in the U.S. in its first week. This was the largest streaming week for an album ever. Swift’s album launched at No. 1 in April, and maintained that position for three months, a feat no other woman artist has achieved. Swift surpassed the previous record set by Whitney Houston’s 1987 album, ‘Whitney’, which spent its initial 11 weeks at No. 1.

Eminem made history as the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive No. 1-debuting albums. His latest release is his first album since ‘Music to Be Murdered By’, which came out just before the COVID-19 lockdown. The lead single from the new album, ‘Houdini,’ peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ matched the record set by Morgan Wallen’s 2023 album ‘One Thing At A Time’, both debuting at No. 1 and staying there for 12 consecutive weeks. Wallen’s album later returned to the top spot, totalling 19 weeks at No. 1. The only album to surpass this achievement is Stevie Wonder's 1976 masterpiece, ‘Songs in the Key of Life’, which spent 13 weeks at No. 1 after debuting at the top spot and 14 weeks there in total.

‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ marks Eminem’s 12th album and his 11th to reach No. 1. This release brought ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ down to No. 4. Meanwhile, K-pop boy band ENHYPHEN's ‘ROMANCE: UNTOLD’ secured the second spot, and Zach Bryan’s ‘The Great American Bar Scene’ took third place.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
  2. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  3. Younis Khan Believes Late Head Coach Bob Woolmer Would Have Changed Pakistan Cricket For Good
  4. ENG Vs WI: Shoaib Bashir Credits Jack Leach For His Recent England Success
  5. IND Vs SL: Indian Team, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Land In Sri Lanka For White-Ball Series
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  2. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  3. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  4. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  5. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Major Income Tax Relief In Budget: Rates Under New Tax Regime Revised, Standard Deduction Limit Raised
  2. Parliament LIVE Updates: In A First, Budget Includes Fund For Temple Development; Opposition Boos
  3. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Centre Hikes Standard Deduction, Revises New Tax Regime Rates
  4. Education Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Announces Schemes Upto Rs 1.48 Lakh Crore, Loans Worth Rs 10 Lakh For Education Sector
  5. 'IT Industry Exerting Pressure To Go Ahead': Karnataka Minister On 14-Hour Work Day Proposal
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Blake Lively Reveals Her 'Middle School Obsessions' Shaped 'Deadpool', 'Khel Khel Mein' Motion Poster Unveiled, Divya Khossla shares a heartfelt memory with Tisha Kumar
  2. Divya Khossla Mourns Tishaa Kumar's Demise: You Will Remain In Our Hearts Forever
  3. Eminem Breaks Taylor Swift’s Billboard 200 Streak With New No. 1 Album 'The Death Of Slim Shady'
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. 'Emily In Paris 4' Trailer Review: Emily Tries To Find The One Between Gabriel And Alfie
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdraws Name
  2. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  3. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
  4. Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!
  5. Disney Changes 'Offensive' Character Name After 50 Years | Here's Why
World News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdraws Name
  2. BAPS Swaminarayan Temple In Canada's Edmonton Defaced
  3. Nepal's Lumbini, UK's Stonehenge Sites To Be Examined During WHC Session This Year
  4. Syria: UN Envoy Warns Threat Of Terrorism 'Resurging' With Attacks By IS Extremists
  5. Mali: 26 Villagers Killed In Latest Violent Attack
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Blake Lively Reveals Her 'Middle School Obsessions' Shaped 'Deadpool', 'Khel Khel Mein' Motion Poster Unveiled, Divya Khossla shares a heartfelt memory with Tisha Kumar
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Centre Hikes Standard Deduction, Revises New Tax Regime Rates
  8. Parliament LIVE Updates: In A First, Budget Includes Fund For Temple Development; Opposition Boos