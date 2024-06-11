Hollywood

Eminem Does His Own Stunts Wearing A Cape In 'Houdini' Blooper Reel

Rapper Eminem seems to have enjoyed being his own stuntman on the set of the music video of his song 'Houdini'.

Eminem
Eminem Photo: Variety
info_icon

Rapper Eminem seems to have enjoyed being his own stuntman on the set of the music video of his song 'Houdini'.

Following the release of the song, the 51-year-old 'Lose Yourself' rapper shared a blooper reel on Instagram, reports 'People' magazine. The reel features him dressed in the same superhero suit from an earlier video, with the caption, “I do my own stunts.” “Don’t try this at home,” a straight-faced Eminem jokingly warns viewers at the beginning of the clip before performing tiny jumps off a bed and repeatedly face-planting on the floor.

“Oh, you want me to smack my f****** face? I can’t control my cape, bro,” he sarcastically says to someone off-camera. “I cannot be responsible for my cape.” According to 'People', the footage then cuts to the rap star attempting -- and failing -- to scale a wall with a rope, flailing around and flipping over. "Holy s***, it’s actually not easy," he notes, pretending to be shocked.

In another scene, the rapper tries a few unserious superhero tuck-and-roll moves, saying, “You like the roll? I thought I killed it.” The behind-the-scenes clip concludes with the Grammy-winning rapper filming a slow-motion punching scene as his blond Slim Shady persona, before the camera cuts to him noting that his shoe came off between takes.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash
  2. Odisha: Mohan Majhi Is State's New CM, Announces Rajnath Singh
  3. 99 Pc Of New Ministers Are Crorepatis, Avg Asset Worth Rs 107 Cr: ADR
  4. Day In Pics: June 11, 2024
  5. Udaipur: 2 Killed In Explosion At Arms And Ammo Shop
Entertainment News
  1. Eminem Does His Own Stunts Wearing A Cape In 'Houdini' Blooper Reel
  2. Rick Ross To Auction Rare Sneakers, Piano With Michael Jackson's ‘Thriller’ Art
  3. Avneet Kaur On Inappropriate Paparazzi Angles: To Put Somebody In An Uncomfortable Situation Is Not The Right Way
  4. “Happy To Be The B In LGBTQ+…” Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual
  5. Richard Blade Awarded With His Own Star At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Nepal, T20 WC 2024, Match 23 Preview: SL In A Must-Win Clash Against NP
  2. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  4. Libema Open: Naomi Osaka Triumphs Against Elise Mertens
  5. Libema Open: Jessica Pegula Victorious In Injury Comeback
World News
  1. “Happy To Be The B In LGBTQ+…” Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual
  2. Katie Holmes Blooms In Floral Ensemble At Chanel's Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon
  3. EU Parliamentary Results Reflect The New Reality
  4. Active Iceland Volcano In Stunning Pictures
  5. Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash