Eminem’s First Single ‘Houdini’ From 'The Death Of Slim Shady' Will Go On Air This Friday

As per Variety, little is known about Eminem‘s 12th studio album, which he previously said would be released this summer. ‘Houdini’ would be the first offering, and a short clip of the instrumental seemingly plays at the end of the Instagram clip. While the rapper has kept details under wraps for ‘The Death of Slim Shady’, his longtime collaborator and mentor Dr Dre let a few details slip earlier this year. In March, Dre went on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ where he revealed that Eminem was working on a new album. He also shared that he contributed to several songs on the project, and was planning to hear the album for the first time the day after his TV appearance.