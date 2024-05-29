Hollywood

Eminem’s First Single ‘Houdini’ From 'The Death Of Slim Shady' Will Go On Air This Friday

Rap legend Eminem has revealed that the first single ‘Houdini’ from his next album ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)’, will hit the airwaves this Friday.

Eminem
Eminem Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rap legend Eminem has revealed that the first single ‘Houdini’ from his next album ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)’, will hit the airwaves this Friday.

In a post on Instagram, the rapper FaceTimes with magician David Blaine and asks him for “help with something,” reports Variety. “I was wondering, how far can we go with this magic? Like, can we do like a stunt or something? (sic)” Eminem asks Blaine, who drinks a glass of wine and then proceeds to bite off the rim of glass. “Well for my last trick, I’m going to make my career disappear,” said Eminem, clicking off of the convo.

As per Variety, little is known about Eminem‘s 12th studio album, which he previously said would be released this summer. ‘Houdini’ would be the first offering, and a short clip of the instrumental seemingly plays at the end of the Instagram clip. While the rapper has kept details under wraps for ‘The Death of Slim Shady’, his longtime collaborator and mentor Dr Dre let a few details slip earlier this year. In March, Dre went on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ where he revealed that Eminem was working on a new album. He also shared that he contributed to several songs on the project, and was planning to hear the album for the first time the day after his TV appearance.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress