In a conversation with Faye D’Souza, Kiran Rao talked about how ‘Laapataa Ladies’ could not rake in money at the box office upon its theatrical release. She compared this film with her directorial debut – ‘Dhobi Ghat.’ She said, “In some ways, both these films haven’t done great at the box office. ‘Dhobi Ghat’, in fact, did some big business for its time. 10-15 years later, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ didn’t do that much more than ‘Dhobi Ghat’. So, in some ways, I do feel that sense of failure.”