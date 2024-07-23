Art & Entertainment

Here's The Real Reason Behind Why Kiran Rao Calls 'Laapataa Ladies' A 'Failure' At The Box Office

In a recent interview, Kiran Rao called 'Laapataa Ladies' a 'failure' at the box office. Read why she thinks her second directorial failed commercially.

Kiran Rao
Kiran Rao, 'Laapataa Ladies' Photo: IMDb
Kiran Rao’s latest directorial project – ‘Laapataa Ladies’ – has been receiving praise from the audience after it was released on Netflix. However, when the movie was released in theatres, it did not earn much at the box office. In a recent interview, the director opened up about the film and called it a ‘failure.’

In a conversation with Faye D’Souza, Kiran Rao talked about how ‘Laapataa Ladies’ could not rake in money at the box office upon its theatrical release. She compared this film with her directorial debut – ‘Dhobi Ghat.’ She said, “In some ways, both these films haven’t done great at the box office. ‘Dhobi Ghat’, in fact, did some big business for its time. 10-15 years later, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ didn’t do that much more than ‘Dhobi Ghat’. So, in some ways, I do feel that sense of failure.”

In the same conversation, she called ‘Laapataa Ladies’ a failure. Rao continued, “By box office metrics, we weren’t a success. In the conventional sense, we didn’t do hundreds of crores, or even Rs 30, 40, 50 crores. Failure is the way to put it. I do feel responsible that the film didn’t do that well at the box office.”

Rao also talked about how she had been working tirelessly after her first film. She talked about how she felt like a ‘failure’ as she dealt with creative blocks and other things that delayed her second film. She mentioned how this failure got to her mentally and it started impacting her daily.

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Chhaya Kadam, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ revolves around the story of a man who loses his bride on his way back home from her house. The story is praised for its feminist themes and the performance by all the actors.

