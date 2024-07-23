Divya Khossla Mourns Tishaa Kumar's Demise: You Will Remain In Our Hearts Forever

T-series co-owner Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh's daughter Tishaa Kumar passed away last week, on July 18, due to prolonged illness. She was the first cousin of Bhushan Kumar. Reportedly, she was suffering from cancer and was receiving treatment in Germany. Tishaa's last rites and prayer meet were held yesterday, July 22. Several celebs attended the funeral and arrived for the prayer meet of Tishaa Kumar. After the last rites, Bhushan Kumar's wife actress Divya Khossla took to her Instagram handle to mourn Tishaa's death. She shared happy moments spent with her.