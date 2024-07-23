Divya Khossla Mourns Tishaa Kumar's Demise: You Will Remain In Our Hearts Forever

T-series co-owner Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh's daughter Tishaa Kumar passed away last week, on July 18, due to prolonged illness. She was the first cousin of Bhushan Kumar. Reportedly, she was suffering from cancer and was receiving treatment in Germany. Tishaa's last rites and prayer meet were held yesterday, July 22. Several celebs attended the funeral and arrived for the prayer meet of Tishaa Kumar. After the last rites, Bhushan Kumar's wife actress Divya Khossla took to her Instagram handle to mourn Tishaa's death. She shared happy moments spent with her.
The pics in the post featured Divya, Tishaa and her mom Tanya having a great time during one of their vacations together. There is also a video that featured Tishaa inside a car and Divya was heard giggling and the former also laughed.
Sharing the post, Divya wrote, ''Tishaa you will remain in our hearts forever 💔 gone so soon @tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss 🙏#tishaakumar #OmShanti (sic)''.
Tishaa Kumar's final rites took place on July 22, at Mumbai's Vile Parle's crematorium. Her mom, dad and other family members and celebs including Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, Luv Ranjan, Mukesh Bhatt, and Aanand L Rai among others arrived to pay their last respects.
Later, in the day, there was a prayer meet held which was attended by Kartik Aaryan, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol and others.
Post Tishaa Kumar's demise, T-eries released a statement confirming the news of her death and requested privacy of the family. The statement read, “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected.”